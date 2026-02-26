Posted in: Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Docked, Saber Interactive

Jam Out To Bon Jovi In The Latest Trailer For Docked

When you're working on the docks for a living, only the tunes of Bon Jovi can carry you through the day, as seen in the latest Docked trailer

Article Summary Jam to Bon Jovi as Docked drops a new trailer, setting the mood for gritty dockyard gameplay.

Take charge at Port Wake, managing daily operations to save and grow your struggling family business.

Operate authentic heavy machinery, tackle vital contracts, and streamline port logistics for success.

Earn money with every job, upgrade equipment, expand your wharf, and become a dockyard powerhouse.

Developer and publisher Saber Interactive have released a new trailer for Docked, as they channel the music of Bon Jovi to get you in the mood to work on the docks. The latest trailer cues up "Livin' On a Prayer" for this quick introduction to the game, as you run the docks of a port bringing in goods night and day. Enjoy the trailer as the game arrives on March 5, 2026, for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Docked

As the manager of Port Wake, it's your job to get hands-on in the day-to-day operations and save the family business. When the ships roll in, you'll unload heavy cargo, send out essential freight, and maintain your equipment to peak performance to keep tasks running smoothly. Experience unparalleled immersion as you operate a variety of heavy industrial vehicles with realistic features, establish logistical chains and complete jobs to earn resources, and expand the wharf's infrastructure to make it more than just a port in a storm. Let's get to work!

Port Wake Calls : From ship to crane to truck and beyond, every job is a vital piece of the business. Manage operations and vehicles, take on important contracts, and make high-priority cargo runs to fulfill your commitments. When wear and tear drags your equipment down, execute repairs under strict deadlines to keep the port growing.

: From ship to crane to truck and beyond, every job is a vital piece of the business. Manage operations and vehicles, take on important contracts, and make high-priority cargo runs to fulfill your commitments. When wear and tear drags your equipment down, execute repairs under strict deadlines to keep the port growing. Operate Powerful Machinery : Take command of a fleet of realistic machines, expertly engineered with the raw power and precise handling to fulfill your contracts, from colossal ship-to-shore cranes to sturdy, heavy-duty tractors and more. Tighten ropes, position materials, optimize weight distribution, navigate delicate cargo with little margin for error, and gain a firsthand understanding of what it means to work a dock.

: Take command of a fleet of realistic machines, expertly engineered with the raw power and precise handling to fulfill your contracts, from colossal ship-to-shore cranes to sturdy, heavy-duty tractors and more. Tighten ropes, position materials, optimize weight distribution, navigate delicate cargo with little margin for error, and gain a firsthand understanding of what it means to work a dock. Earn, Invest & Expand: Revitalize Port Wake one crane at a time. Every job you take earns cash to invest in new and more powerful machinery. Sign contracts to create new logistical chains and build up resources, purchase lots to store vehicles, upgrade fuel and power supplies, and conquer new milestones to save and expand the family business.

