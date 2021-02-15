Japan Fighting Game Publisher Roundtable #2 Will Happen February 20

Bandai Namco revealed this week that Japan Fighting Game Publisher Roundtable #2 will be taking place on February 20th. Technically the event is taking place on February 21st since it is happening in Japan, but because of the way the time structure works around the world, here in most of the United States, we'll be seeing it on the 20th (starting at 9pm PT). This particular showcase will be broadcast on the Bandai Namco Twitch channel, which will be hosted by Tekken 7 Producer Michael Murray, and will bring together fighting game producers and directors from Arc System Works, Arika, SNK, Capcom, and Bandai Namco. The list of guests this time around includes Katsuhiro Harada (Tekken franchise director) and Naoya Yasuda (Esports Producer) who will be talking about fighting games in general, as well as topics on the video game industry and some esports news.

It'll be interesting to see who they get to participate in this roundtable, especially with Bandai Namco playing host to the event. While we're sure a lot of the people who would be possible candidates as panelists have a ton of respect for each other and a love of the games they all produced or have taken part in, it's not like all of these companies get along with each other. In fact, beyond mutual respect, most of them are rivals when it comes to the fighting games market. Basically, while we're sure everyone will be friendly, it's going to be an event to watch to see how well the higher-ups have allowed all of these people to play together and how much can and will be said on their behalf that has nothing to do with generic questions. Because man, wouldn't it be fun to get Street Fighter news in the middle of a Bandai Namco stream?