Japanese Game Akindo – Merchant's Road Is Now Available In English

Zoo Games have officially launched the hit mobile Japanese RPG, Akindo – Merchant's Road, in English on both iOS and Android. If you haven't seen this one yet, this game is a F2P real-time battle RPG in which they have mixed together pieces of hero collectors, party-based RPGs, and city simulators. Now you can give the game a shot as it has been translated to English for Western audiences. Here's some added info on the mobile title, which is available right now.

Following a destructive final battle between the evil Demon King and humankind, the world of Akindo is on the verge of collapse. The game puts you in the shoes of a humble traveling merchant who aims to rejuvenate their shattered world through commerce and combat. Enlist a band of loyal adventures to protect you on your quest as you slay enemies and collect the materials necessary to build your trading empire. Establish new bases of operations in each new region you encounter, grow your encampments to rejuvenate the local population and provide your band of adventures with useful items, armor, weapons and upgrades. Real-time battle that you can enjoy with easy controls!: Just trace the map with your finger and specify the route you want to explore, and the game will move and fight automatically. If you are at a disadvantage in battle, activate the skills of your escort characters. You can also damage enemies with the coin gun, which can only be used by the main character, the merchant.

