Japanese Pokémon TCG: Fusion Arts Secret Rare Reveal Part 1

The Japanese-language Pokémon TCG continues to reveal cards from its September 2021 set. Fusion Arts, a Mew-themed set, will introduce Fusion as the third Battle Style, adding to the pool of Rapid Strike and Single Strike Pokémon. The set also includes Genesect V, Hoopa V, Chandelure V and VMAX, Boltund V and VMAX, Greedent V and VMAX, and more. For fans of the English-language Pokémon TCG, these reveals are notable because these cards are expected to appear in November 2021's English-language Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike along with cards from earlier this year that appeared in the Inteleon and Gengar VMAX High Class Decks. Let's take a look at the set's newly revealed Secret Rares.

The Secret Rares of Fusion Arts have begun to leak from various sources, including PokeBeach and the Pokémon TCG community utilizing social media. The most highly-anticipated reveals were of the Mew Alternate Arts. (Note that Fusion Arts, as a Japanese sets, classifies Full Arts as Secret Rares, which English-language adaptations do not.) The set will have both an Alternate Art Mew V and an Alternate Art Mew VMAX. Initial reaction has been a bit more mixed than we saw with the Secret Rares of other sets this year. Mew is a fan-favorite Pokémon, so much of the online reaction seems to be disappointed that the VMAX Alternate Art looks really similar in style to a standard VMAX. I do like both of these here but I do have to agree that outside of the elements swept up in Mew's Dynamax aura, it doesn't look much different from the normal VMAX style. The V here is cute, with a cartoony Mew floating with some buddies, including Smeargle who has a presence in this set as well. I think due to the similarities between the Mew VMAX Alternate Artwork, we'll likely not see the value of this remain as high in the English-language Fusion Strike as we've seen the chase cards of other Pokémon TCG sets hold this year.

Fusion Arts was released in Japan on September 24th, 2021. Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike will be released internationally on November 12th, 2021.