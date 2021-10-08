Japanese Pokémon TCG: Fusion Arts Secret Rare Reveal Part 11

The Japanese-language Pokémon TCG continues to reveal cards from its September 2021 set. Fusion Arts, a Mew-themed set, will introduce Fusion as the third Battle Style, adding to the pool of Rapid Strike and Single Strike Pokémon. The set also includes Genesect V, Hoopa V, Chandelure V and VMAX, Boltund V and VMAX, Greedent V and VMAX, and more. For fans of the English-language Pokémon TCG, these reveals are notable because these cards are expected to appear in November 2021's English-language Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike along with cards from earlier this year that appeared in the Inteleon and Gengar VMAX High Class Decks. Let's take a look at the set's newly revealed Secret Rares.

Finally, let's cap off this series with Fusion Art's Shiny Gold card. We have Flaaffy here! Now, some may be wondering why not Ampharos. The truth is, Flaaffy has been getting major attention in the Pokémon TCG lately due to the playability of the card. Evolving Skies included a Flaaffy in the set as well as a holographic Flaaffy Black Star Promo in the set's Build & Battle Boxes that is great for competitive players. That is likely why Flaaffy was the choice here. Now, I do like this because I'm a fan of the entire Mareep line… but it's a bit of an L for one major reason. The real appeal here is seeing a Shiny Pokémon on a gold card, and Flaaffy's Shiny color palette is barely noticeable. To make matters a bit worse, the rest of its evolutionary line consists of some of the best Shinies. Mareep and Ampharos are two of the best Shinies ever. It would've been nice to see Ampharos get this card instead, but I do get why it ended up going Flaaffy's way. Notably, if this is the only Shiny Gold Secret Rare in the English adaptation, Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, it'll be the only Sword & Shield-era set to just have one Gold Pokémon. The rest have either two or three each.

Fusion Arts was released in Japan on September 24th, 2021. Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike will be released internationally on November 12th, 2021.