Everything Revealed During The 2025 IOI Showcase

IO Interactive got in on the Summer Game Fest insanity, holding their own IOI Showcase broadcast live from Hollywood, California

Article Summary IOI Showcase 2025 unveils new details on Hitman, MindsEye, and the upcoming 007 First Light.

Hitman World of Assassination features Mads Mikkelsen’s Le Chiffre in a special 007 crossover event.

MindsEye introduces Jacob Diaz, a soldier racing to uncover secrets in a high-tech, AI-driven world.

007 First Light explores James Bond’s MI6 origins and spy adventures in a new original story for 2026.

IO Interactive decided to get in on the Summer Games Fest action with their own event, holding the first-ever IOI Showcase. Broadcast from the Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood, California, the team gave an hour-long presentation covering three titles: Hitman World of Assassination, MindsEye, and 007 First Light. Enjoy the video above and notes below from all three titles.

Hitman World of Assassination – 007 Elusive Target

Mads Mikkelsen returns as Le Chiffre, the iconic private banker to the criminal underworld, known for his mastery of games of chance and probability. A recent failed venture left him in dire straits, losing vast sums of both legitimate and illicit capital, and in a desperate bid to recover, he has arranged a high-stakes poker game at the Casino Monarchique in Paris. Agent 47 has been tasked with infiltrating the perilous event and will have to find his way to his target to prevent havoc being wreaked across the world. To celebrate the recent reveal of 007 First Light, players who play The Banker Elusive Target and who have signed up for an IOI account will receive an exclusive suit to redeem in 007 First Light, IO Interactive's immersive third-person action-adventure featuring an all-new, original James Bond story, scheduled to launch in 2026.

MindsEye

Play as Jacob Diaz, a former soldier fitted with The MindsEye, a mysterious neural implant that haunts him with fragmented memories of a covert mission that changed his life forever. Fight to uncover the truth in a world where AI, high-tech experimentation, and unchecked military power shape every encounter. Jacob isn't the only one searching for answers, forces working from the shadows may be more powerful and dangerous than he ever imagined. Get ready for intense combat – on foot, behind the wheel, and in the air – where every decision can mean the difference between survival and defeat.

007 First Light

This unique, standalone original story has been created by the passionate development team at IO Interactive. In 007 First Light, players will step into the shoes of a young Bond, a promising yet rebellious Royal Navy air crewman who is recruited into MI6. His sharp instincts and heroism in combat propel him into the agency's rigorous training program for the once-revered and newly resurrected elite 00 section. For the first time ever, fans will be able to experience Bond's ascent at MI6 from a young 26-year-old recruit into a full-fledged spy, immersing them in the exotic and dangerous world of espionage captured in the films. Bond's adventures will take players all around the globe, coming face to face with allies and foes (or in some cases, both), while choosing how they overcome obstacles and challenges, whether it be with brute force, cunning guile, or charming wit.

