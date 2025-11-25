Posted in: DC Comics, FunPlus, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Artemis, DC: Dark Legion, poison ivy, swamp thing

DC: Dark Legion Launches Season of the Harvest Event

DC: Dark Legion has launched a new event ahead of Thanksgiving as Swamp Thing, Artemis, and Poison Ivy join the Season of the Harvest

New minigames include Field of Blessings, Harvest Delight, Ivy's Plant Food, and Abundance for All.

Players can earn special rewards with event-exclusive currencies and by gifting Pumpkins to fellow players.

Recruit and upgrade over 200 DC Super Heroes and Villains in this free-to-play mobile strategy game.

Mobile developer and publisher FunPlus has launched a new event for DC: Dark Legion, as the mobile title heads into the Season of the Harvest. Swamp Thing, Poison Ivy, and Artemis take center stage for this one, as you'll see multiple events, items, and more pop up in the game starting on November 26. We have more info below as you can prepare to enjoy this over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Season of the Harvest

Elemental champions Swamp Thing and Poison Ivy each work to rejuvenate the earth, bringing a new harvest festival to life, featuring these new event minigames:

Field of Blessings: Traverse a magic game board by rolling dice acquired from the Seeds of Plenty event currency, earning rewards when landing on new spaces.

Harvest Delight: Fulfill champions' harvest season needs by delivering their requested items, which can be earned through the event.

Ivy's Plant Food: Earn Poison Ivy's unique botanical formulas, Elemental Tuber, to gain rewards and benefits.

Abundance for All: Gift Pumpkins to other players and receive Nature's Gift reward boxes in return.

DC: Dark Legion

Experience unprecedented adventures in the DC universe in this mobile game officially licensed by DC. Recruit and upgrade over 200 iconic DC Super Heroes and epic Super-Villains to build a powerful team of champions and save Gotham City from the Dark Multiverse! Forces from an evil universe invade Earth and make Gotham City their base for the conquest of the entire world. Super Heroes and Super-Villains unite to fight back. But they need you to guide them in the battle for hope!

DC: Dark Legion, officially licensed by DC, is a free-to-play mobile strategy game with PvP battles and multiplayer functionality. In this game, you can recruit and upgrade iconic DC Super Heroes from the Justice League such as Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman. Additionally, you have the opportunity to assemble a team of powerful villains, including The Joker, Lex Luthor, Harley Quinn, The Batman Who Laughs with his Dark Knights, and many others. Engage in epic PvP battles and strategically plan your moves to emerge victorious.

Recruit and upgrade iconic lineups of DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains to build a powerful force capable of defending Gotham City from the Dark Multiverse. Unleash the strengths of heroes like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman, among others, and strategize with epic villains like The Joker, Lex Luthor, Harley Quinn, Black Adam, and many more. Unlock their superpowers and upgrade them. Build and customize your own Batcave, a strategic base that reflects your unique combat style. Develop champion training rooms, access advanced technologies (including alien and magical artifacts), and transform the Batcave into a powerful bastion against the forces of evil.

