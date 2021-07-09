Japanese Pokémon TCG Releases Sky Stream & Towering Perfection

Today, dragons descend. The latest two sets of the Japanese-language Pokémon TCG have been officially released. Sky Stream and Towering Perfection can now be found in retail locations and online in Japan, with boxes soon to arrive in international locations that sell these products.

Sky Stream and Towering Perfection bring back Dragon-type Pokémon to the Pokémon TCG. This type of card has been missing since the Sun & Moon era ended with Cosmic Eclipse, with no appearance of it in the Sword & Shield era until now. Sky Stream will focus on Rayquaza while Towering Perfection will focus on Duraludon. Here is a brief breakdown of some of the major pulls from the main part of both of these sets.

Sky Stream:

Trevanant V

Trevanant VMAX

Volcarona V

Gyarados V

Gyarados VMAX

Medicham V

Dragonite V

Rayquaza V

Rayquaza VMAX

Towering Perfection:

Suicune V

Golurk V

Lycanrock V

Lycanrock VMAX

Garbordor V

Garbordor VMAX

Noivern V

Duraludon V

Duraludon VMAX

These two sets will also see the debut of Regidrago and Regieleki, two new Legendary Pokémon that have been included in the Sword & Shield DLCs.

Outside of the main numbering of the set, there is a selection of Secret Rares featuring Full Art, Rainbow Rare, and Alternate Art versions of the above pulls as well as a small selection of Trainer Supporters.

English-language collectors and players of the Pokémon TCG don't have to wait long to see cards from Sky Stream and Towering Perfection. These two sets will combine with the May 2021 Japanese set Eevee Heroes to make the August 2021 English-language release, Sword & Shield: Evolving Skies. Stay tuned for updates on which cards will make it into this upcoming expansion. It is likely that some cards will be cut and moved to another set, as was the situation with Pokémon TCG's latest set, Chilling Reign.