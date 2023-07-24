Posted in: Card Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: cowboy bebop, Trigun Stampede, UVS Games

Jasco Games Rebrands To UVS Games With Three New Title Reveals

As the company changes its name, UVS Games have two new card games coming involving multiple anime series, including Cowboy Bebop.

Jasco Games announced this morning they have officially rebranded the company to UVS Games, as they revealed three brand new anime-related titles on the way. The UVS stands for UniVersus, which is the popular collectible card game series that they have been producing for years. And to that end, three more IPs will be getting their own versions of that tabletop game, as they revealed the anime TV shows Cowboy Bebop, Trigun Stampede, and My Hero Academia will all be getting their own titles. We got more info on them below as we now wait for two of them to be revealed and the third to get a release date.

"We are bringing so many franchises and characters to UniVersus, that we needed to create a new type of product to handle them all, introducing the Challenger Series. The Challenger Series: Cowboy Bebop and Challenger Series: Trigun Stampede will each features two character cards, a preconstructed deck ready for tournament play, and a Collector's Booster Pack of six alt-art foil premium cards. The deck will feature mechanically unique cards only found in the Challenger Series. Cowboy Bebop, a franchise known to UniVersus players, returns with Spike, Bounty Hunter, and Faye, Queen Of Hearts. Vash the Stampede and Nicholas D. Wolfwood from the smash hit TV show Trigun Stampede will join the UniVersus Collectible Card Game system. These iconic franchises have captivated audiences worldwide, and our community will be able to boost or battle existing UniVersus decks or build new ones using cards from the Challenger Series."

"UVS Games is just beginning. Recently, we announced the return of My Hero Academia with a Collectible Card Game Set called My Hero Academia: Jet Burn, which will include fan-favorite character Hawks as well as a new type of collectible card to the UniVersus world: alternate art cards featuring characters from Jet Burn and previous My Hero Academia sets. Jet Burn will be the first release to feature the new UniVersus card logo and card frame, and we have released a first look at Hawks and Hawk's Feather cards in the set. The My Hero Academia: Jet Burn game set will be available worldwide in time for the holiday season.

"Our recent rebrand to UVS Games with a new logo and card back will have players buzzing with anticipation. Adding Cowboy Bebop, Trigun Stampede, and Yu Yu Hakusho to the UniVersus card-collecting franchise marks the beginning of our new brand UVS Games. We can't wait to share even more exciting news in the coming year as we continue to invest in and acquire creatively-driven companies producing authentic products with loyal fan bases in the interactive space. We truly believe long-term community building is far more important than short-term bottom line returns," said Paul Wharshavsky, co-founder of UVS Games."

"Our goals are to provide fans, no matter their background or level of experience, with accessible top-notch, high-quality collectible cards and content while also building strong relationships with them through exciting events such as tournaments or live streams where they can come together, share stories while having fun and creating lifelong memories playing these games," said Luohan Wei, co-founder of UVS Games.

