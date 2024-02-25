Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Apple Vision Pro, Job Simulator, Owlchemy Labs, Vacation Simulator

Job Simulator & Vacation Simulator Are Coming To Apple Vision Pro

Owlchemy Labs confirmed they will bring two games to Apple Vision Pro, as players will soon get Job Simulator and Vacation Simulator.

Article Summary Owlchemy Labs to release Job Simulator & Vacation Simulator on Apple Vision Pro.

Job Simulator includes Infinite Overtime update, over 1 million copies sold.

Vacation Simulator features Back to Job update, also hit over a million sales.

Games priced at $20 and $30, speculated release in March 2024 with all updates.

Owlchemy Labs announced this week they will release both Job Simulator and Vacation Simulator for the Apple Vision Pro sometime soon. The company didn't put a hard date on either title, just stating the first would be $20 while the other would be $30, as we assume they will be out in March 2024. You're not just getting the main games when they come out; you will also be getting all of the free content updates, as well as all of the improvements made to both titles that have been released to date. We have more info on both games below as we now sit back and wait for the company to just publish them.

Job Simulator

Job Simulator is set in a world where robots have replaced all human jobs. Humans that want a throwback to the old days of working can sign up for a series of job simulations—with a few humorous interpretations of how humans used to work. Job Simulator on Apple Vision Pro includes the Infinite Overtime free content update, allowing players to work a never-ending night shift with endless tasks for each job. Since its launch in 2016, Job Simulator has become a breakout hit, earning high critical praise and selling more than 1 million copies.

Vacation Simulator

Vacation Simulator takes players to "Vacation Island" where the robots discover the true meaning of "time off." The island is complete with everything a simulated dream vacation needs, including activity-rich destinations and a colorful cast of bots. Vacation Simulator on Apple Vision Pro includes the "Back to Job" free content update, putting players behind Vacation Island's Poolside Cabana to serve vacationing Bots. Since its launch, Vacation Simulator has joined Job Simulator with more than 1 million copies sold, making Owlchemy Labs the first studio to have multiple platinum VR exclusive titles.

