Posted in: Games, Kojima Productions, Video Games | Tagged: hideo kojima, jordan peele, OD, The Game Awards

Jordan Peele Joins Hideo Kojima On New Game: OD

Hideo Kojima and Jordan Peele make a surprise appearance at The Game Awards as they are collaborating on a new game called OD.

Article Summary Hideo Kojima unveils new horror game 'OD' with surprise collaborator Jordan Peele.

Debut trailer for 'OD' showcased at The Game Awards, hinting at cutting-edge motion capture.

Peele and Kojima's stage appearance highlights their excitement over the unique collaboration.

Anticipation builds for next year's Game Awards for more updates on the much-hyped 'OD'.

If you had an appearance from Hideo Kojima at The Game Awards on your bingo card, congrats! But you probably didn't have Jordan Peele on the list. In the second hour of the show, we got a look at the new Kojima game, which they are calling OD (Overdose), showing off what looks to be an absolute horror title featuring some of the latest tech in motion capture from the studio. The trailer showed off a couple of faces spouting off about things that they have seen with no context, which seems par for the course for a Kojima game as he was notorious for releasing content that didn't appear in Death Stranding ahead of its release. But at the end of the trailer, we got the name of the game, followed by a not-so-surprising appearance by Jokima on the stage with Geoff Keighley to discuss some of what the game is about and what they're working on.

But then we got one of the shockers of the night as creepy music kicked in, a door opened, and actor/director Jordan Peele made his appearance on the stage. He was there to reveal that he was collaborating with Kojima on this new video game. They primarily talked about how cool it was working together but didn't really reveal much of what the game has in store. But the fact that these two are working together on a new horror project is exciting, as you have one of the greatest developers of all time working with one of the most popular horror directors today. That should get anyone into horror games excited! You can watch the OD trailer, along with the full presentation between the two below, as we now get to wait until next year's Game Awards for an update.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!