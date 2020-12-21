Jump Force Receives A Teaser Trailer For Yoruichi

Bandai Namco released a brand new teaser trailer for Jump Force showing off the next DLC character in Bleach's Yoruichi Shihouin. Probably one of the most divided of all the characters in the series, there are long and grand debates about how she is actually the best character in a series known for its powerful characters. So when we learned months ago that there was going to be a new addition to the game that would come specifically from this anime's roster, it only made sense that she would be on the list of potential characters to make the jump. No pun intended. The character isn't getting much fanfare, however, as the company basically dumped a couple of images on social media and barely put this trailer out for people to see, which is a shame she's not getting more hype.

For those of you looking to add her to the roster, you'll have to wait a bit as she is currently set to be added sometime in Early 2021, but the developers failed to give a precise release date. She will be a part of Character Pass 2 which also features the currently available Shoto Todoroki, Meruem, and Hiei. The pas is also getting one more to-be-announced character from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, which if it isn't Enrico Pucci, we're going to be sorely disappointed. If you haven't purchased it already, the Character Pass 2 is available for $18, and once purchased will immediately unlock the previously mentioned characters that are out. Plus you'll gain early access to Yoruichi and the fifth DLC character when they come out. Or you can wait and purchase her separately for $4. Enjoy the trailer below as we wait to get an official date.