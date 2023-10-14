Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports, EA Sports WRC, WRC

Kalle Rovanperä Talks About EA Sports WRC In Latest Video

Electronic Arts have released a new video featuring WRC racer Kalle Rovanperä, as they talk about their experience playing EA Sports WRC.

Electronic Arts released a new video this week for EA Sports WRC, as they had professional racer Kalle Rovanperä take a shot at the game. Because if you're going to make a game about WRC, why not see how it handles against some of the best in the sport, right? Kalle gives his impressions on the title in a proper racing rig that you see esports players utilize for multiple racing titles, as he gives his thoughts on the way the game handles. Enjoy the video below as the game is still on track for a November 3 release.

"Combining the power of the Unreal Engine with the DiRT Rally series physics, EA Sports WRC delivers longer, more detailed stages than previously possible, with 18 official FIA World Rally Championship locations and over 600km of unforgiving asphalt, gravel, and snow stages. The game also boasts ten current WRC, WRC2, and Junior WRC vehicles and 68 of the most iconic rally cars spanning 60 years of the sport. Working together with official WRC teams and manufacturers, such as Ford, Toyota, and Hyundai, each vehicle is built to tackle every challenge they'll face throughout the season. The hybrid-powered 4WD Rally1 cars are some of the fastest in the sport's history, capable of incredible speeds while tackling gravity-defying jumps, deteriorating surfaces, and adverse weather."

"The advanced Dynamic Handling System refines Codemasters' original model and gives players the most realistic off-road experience to date. Taking feedback from drivers, including former FIA Junior WRC title contender and 2023 FIA European Rally Championship ERC3 champion and game designer Jon Armstrong, players can choose a professional driver set-up mirroring the experience drivers encounter every race week. New players can personalize the handling, enabling them to make adjustments to help them master the ultimate player versus environment off-road challenge. The realism extends to audio, with each car intricately replicated, and new pace notes, including simplified commands for rookie drivers, give much-needed information to the player as they battle through each stage."

