Kalypso Media Are Celebrating Tropico's 20th Anniversary

Kalypso Media are proud to announce that they will be celebrating the 20th Anniversary of one of their most celebrated games, Tropico. The series has had one hell of a run with six titles under its franchise and several DLC packs in between. The team will be kicking off the festivities where else, but in Tropico 6 as they will start today and run all the way until May 5th on Steam, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series-X|S. All you have to do is update the game right now and you'll have access to a brand new bundle of anniversary assets for yourself and the island (which we have info on below). What's more, the team has also decided to put the game on sale across all platforms, in case you'd like to celebrate everywhere rather than just the one place you own the game. The team will also be throwing a special Livestream on YouTube at 1pm ET for everyone to check out.

With six entries under its belt, the series has come a long way and in the symphony of Tropico's history, publisher Kalypso Media has humbly claimed an instrumental part. Beginning with Tropico 3, the strategy publisher reanimated the series after many years of slumber and brought it a new magnificence, most recently with Tropico 6. To celebrate the jubilee, El Presidente has ordered new FREE content for Tropico 6, including a Piñata Llama hunt, new in-game decorations, fireworks and of course, a sparkly golden palace for the player's El Presidente or La Presidenta to call home. The celebrations are two-fold, as the publisher celebrates its own 15-year anniversary later this year. Kalypso Media was started in April 2006 with two employees. The company now employs 150 people in four countries.