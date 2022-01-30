Kao The Kangaroo Announced For PC & Consoles In Summer 2022

Tate Multimedia announced this past week that they will be releasing their upcoming action-platformer Kao The Kangaroo this Summer. The game definitely has a ton of inspiration from classic 3D titles from the PS1 and PS2 era, and it's hard not to see the influence Crash Bandicoot had on the devs. You'll be playing the titular kangaroo as you go through various worlds trying to rid it of some kind of scourge on the land. You can check out the trailer below as we wait to see when they will release it for both PC and all three major consoles.

Kao The Kangaroo is a 3D platformer from veterans of the genre Tate Multimedia, featuring a plucky, cheeky but a cutie, Kao The Kangaroo (Hey, just like in the title!) on a quest to uncover the truth around the disappearance of his father. During his journey, Kao will explore a wide variety of beautifully detailed environments, each harboring secrets to uncover. At every turn, Kao faces new challenges. He'll have to use all his skills while learning some new ones…not all of them being natural to the world he lives in! As they say, it's the journey that makes us, not the destination.

Being inspired by the heyday of 3D platformers, as well as building on Kao's 21-year legacy, Kao The Kangaroo is packed with plenty of jumping, thumping, puzzle-solving, and collecting. A whole new amazing adventure with all the charm you'd expect from not just the genre, but Kao himself! Kao's beautiful and bright world is filled with a host of colorful characters just waiting for you to meet them… in some cases (try to) defeat them! From wise-mentors, inquisitive inventors to big old bullies, the cast of Kao The Kangaroo is as memorable as it is expansive!

While on his journey Kao will have to overcome many foes. Quick and nimble strikers, slow and lumbering brutes, and everything in between. Kao will have to use all the lessons he's learned to defeat those who stand before him. The mysterious, mesmerizing, long-buried, gloves Kao has on his paws are oozing with power yet to be fully unleashed. They'll be a key tool in Kao's journey, helping to ward off foes and traverse the world. Will the secrets of their power ever be fully understood? Kao looks to find out. Explore a diverse range of Unique and beautiful interactive worlds filled with fresh challenges, enemies, puzzles, and secrets! Jump, climb, dive and ride your way through highly detailed environments as Kao progresses on his journey!