KarmaZoo Releases New Behind-The-Scenes Video

Devolver Digital dropped a brand new video for their game KarmaZoo, giving you a behind-the-scenes look at the game before you play it.

Developer Pastagames and publisher Devolver Digital released a new video for KarmaZoo, giving you a behind-the-scenes look at the game. This is a fun video shot in Paris with the development team, as they have a little tongue-in-cheek talk about making the game while also showing off how they made some of the mechanics levels. You get over 13 minutes worth of footage here, which they hope will get you to check out the game, currently available on PC and all three major consoles.

"KarmaZoo is about helping people, working together, and finding bliss in cooperation — especially when things go wrong. Make meaningful connections with completely random players online as they are all striving alongside you to earn the most precious resource of all: Karma. The Loop is where you'll join a team of up to 10 random players around the world. Together, you'll tackle a series of increasingly challenging levels that adapt to the size of your team, the characters you play and the perks you pick together. No two runs are quite the same when the players and the game itself are changing!"

"Doing good earns Karma! Stick together, use your character's strengths, and even sacrifice yourself because helping one another is essential in the Loop's deadly challenges. Every good thing you do, one way or another, earns you the sweet Karma you'll use to unlock new characters and abilities for future Loops. Welcoming friends or family at home? Compete to reach the top of the Totem on a single screen. Challenge up to 8 players in frantic quick-fire mini games that bring a new spirit to abilities that were designed for doing good. Anyone can help their team earn Karma! Whether you're new to games or a seasoned veteran, you'll find a community reaching for a common goal. Available in 22 languages, cross-platform play between PC and console, and private lobbies to play exclusively with friends, we invite all of you to the KarmaZoo!"

