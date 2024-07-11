Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Kartana, pokemon, Pokémon GO Fest 2024

Kartana Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Inbound Event

Defeat Kartana in Tier Five Raids using these counters during the Inbound from Ultra Space event leading up to Pokémon GO Fest 2024.

Article Summary Defeat Kartana in Pokémon GO Fest 2024 with top counter strategies.

Top tier counters include Mega and Shadow Pokémon with Fire moves.

Kartana can be beaten by two trainers; four or more is safer for all.

Shiny Kartana has approximately a 1 in 20 chance; 100% IV is 2101/2626 CP.

The June, July, and August season of Pokémon GO, titled Shared Skies, has begun. It now continues with a Pokémon GO Fest 2024-focused slate of Ultra Beasts. We will see Guzzlord, Nihilego, Celesteela, Kartana, Stakataka, Blacephalon, Buzzwole, Pheromosa, Xurkitree, Articuno, and Incarnate Forme Tornadus in Tier Five Raids, while Mega Swampert and Mega Aggron return to Mega Raids. In addition to that, we will see Shadow Entei get its chance to shine in Shadow Raids on the weekends. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Kartana, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Kartana Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Kartana counters as such:

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare

Shadow Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Apex Shadow Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire+

Shadow Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Shadow Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Kartana with efficiency.

Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm

Blacephalon: Incinerate, Mystical Fire

Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire+

Volcarona: Fire Spin, Overheat

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Incineroar: Fire Fang, Blast Burn

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Kartana can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Tier Five Raid Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Kartana will have a CP of 2101 in normal weather conditions and 2626 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!