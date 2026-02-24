Posted in: Behaviour Interactive, Dead by Daylight, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dead by daylight, South Korea

Dead By Daylight Shows Off All-Kill: Comeback Chapter

Dead By Daylight has decided to make improvements with its latest chapter, as All-Kill: Comeback takes players back to South Korea

Article Summary Dead By Daylight unveils All-Kill: Comeback, focusing on major upgrades to Chapter 19 and its content.

The Trickster receives refined gameplay, including a new Style Rank system for rewarding creativity.

Players explore The Trickster’s Delusion, the first fully urban Korean-themed map in the game’s history.

New survivor Kwon Tae-young joins the roster, with expanded accessibility and perk description updates.

Behaviour Interactive has revealed details of the next chapter coming to Dead by Daylight, as All-Kill: Comeback focuses on upgrading a previous chapter. The next update will improve Chapter 19: All-Kill, which was released back in early 2024, featuring The Trickster, as the team has taken feedback from fans and their own notes to revitalize the level, improve the killer, add a new survivor, and more. We have the developer notes below along with several images, as the content is currently live on the test servers, set to launch on March 17, 2026.

Dead By Daylight – All-Kill: Comeback

Rather than introduce a new Killer, All-Kill: Comeback deliberately shifts its focus to long-standing player feedback. Working once again with seasoned artist Kevin Woo, the release delivers new content that keeps the world of K-pop center stage while also incorporating a few meaningful improvements to Dead by Daylight's player experience. By prioritizing a long-requested Map and the refinement of other gameplay elements, the team looks to reinforce the idea that sometimes the biggest impact can come from sharpening what already exists within The Entity's Realm.

Since the release of Dead by Daylight's original All-Kill Chapter in 2021, players have been clamoring for the addition of an urban Korean-themed Map after the environment was initially teased in the game's lobby. Five years later, The Trickster's Delusion Map enters The Fog. The shadowy, atmospheric, neon-soaked sprawl marks the first fully urban Map to be featured in Dead by Daylight. Woven by The Entity from The Trickster's twisted subconscious, the new area features shops to browse, a marketplace, and a two-story nightclub, along with scattered details reflecting the Killer's erratic state of mind.

Joining Dead by Daylight's roster of Survivors is Kwon Tae-young. Charming, brilliant, and quietly aloof, Tae-young's story unfolds behind the scenes of the K-pop industry. A tech designer, he's hired by Mightee One Entertainment to lead the creation of MiNA – a virtual idol created in the very image of The Trickster himself. Tae-young is voiced in-game by K-pop idol and industry veteran, Kevin Woo, who also reprises his role of consultant from 2021's All-Kill, adding authenticity and depth to the game's latest release.

As to not be upstaged, All-Kill: Comeback also includes a focused update to The Trickster's gameplay, refining his playstyle and increasing his impact to ensure he remains a competitive choice in Dead by Daylight's ever-evolving landscape. At the core of the update is the new Style Rank system designed to push players to remix their approach to the character, rewarding creativity, aggression, and momentum as The Trickster builds towards unleashing his Main Event and a barrage of blades.

Other features added to the game include the new Aura Accessibility feature, allowing players to change the colors of the various auras in the game – an extension of the Scratchmark accessibility update already in place. Perk descriptions are also getting an overhaul, becoming simplified and streamlined by roughly 50% for better readability. A new feature will also allow players to hover over a status within the description for additional details and information.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!