Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Nexon, Video Games | Tagged: KartRider Rush+

KartRider Rush+ Launches Season 30 Featuring "World 2"

KartRider Rush+ has launched a brand new season of content, as players can now experience "World 2" in Season 30, out now

Article Summary Season 30 of KartRider Rush+ debuts "World 2" tracks with revamped aesthetics and fresh challenges.

New karts and characters: Try exciting rides like Mantis Sentinel and join races with characters like Ren.

Explore the all-new 'Secret Shop' and customize your racer with the Outfit Dye feature for a unique look.

Celebrate with events and a Hyundai collaboration offering IONIQ 9 Kart rewards and exclusive smart keys.

Nexon released a new update this week for KartRider Rush+, as players can dive into the 30th Season of the game. Usually, we're cool with the way this game does seasons because they try to be innovative, but after THIRTY of them, this one feels kinda half-hearted as they have introduced the concept of "World 2" to the game, which isn't anything special. It feels like they took old tracks and either changed a few things or redecorated them. The one massive creative thing here is a partnership with Hyundai. We have the details below as the season is underway.

KartRider Rush+ – Season 30

Flashy New Highlight Karts – In addition to the Mantis Sentinel and Mantis Spirit karts, racers can jump into five all-new item karts, including Black Tortoise, Dragon Wagon, Cloud Hot Air Balloon, Food Truck and Lolly Lapper. Also, players are treated to three new speed karts, such as New Wind Edge, Venom Blitzer and Shadow Fox.

In addition to the Mantis Sentinel and Mantis Spirit karts, racers can jump into five all-new item karts, including Black Tortoise, Dragon Wagon, Cloud Hot Air Balloon, Food Truck and Lolly Lapper. Also, players are treated to three new speed karts, such as New Wind Edge, Venom Blitzer and Shadow Fox. Exciting Tracks – The electrifying Tour of Italy (World) track is available now, with Brodi's Factory Fury (Factory) and Globesprinting releasing soon.

The electrifying Tour of Italy (World) track is available now, with Brodi's Factory Fury (Factory) and Globesprinting releasing soon. Dynamic Characters – Speed past the competition with all-new playable characters including Ren, Party Girl Chen, Tour Guide Dao and Explorer Bazzi.

Speed past the competition with all-new playable characters including Ren, Party Girl Chen, Tour Guide Dao and Explorer Bazzi. Enticing New Features – Season 30 introduces the brand-new 'Secret Shop,' now open at the Kart Center. At the 'Secret Shop,' players can purchase special outfits after unlocking the new highlighting karts. Additionally, players can enjoy the all-new 'Outfit Dye' feature, allowing them to customize the color of their outfits.

Season 30 introduces the brand-new 'Secret Shop,' now open at the Center. At the 'Secret Shop,' players can purchase special outfits after unlocking the new highlighting karts. Additionally, players can enjoy the all-new 'Outfit Dye' feature, allowing them to customize the color of their outfits. Celebratory Events – To commemorate the new season, a variety of events will be available. Players can unlock the Origami Driftmoji, Hot Air Balloon Balloon and more exciting rewards in "World 2: Time to Warm Up!" available until January 27. Players can also visit the 'Season Exchange' until March 10 to trade their 'Season Coins' for rewards such as a Desert Explorer Ethen, the Desert Nomad Outfit, the Noblewoman Outfit and more.

To commemorate the new season, a variety of events will be available. Players can unlock the Origami Driftmoji, Hot Air Balloon Balloon and more exciting rewards in "World 2: Time to Warm Up!" available until January 27. Players can also visit the 'Season Exchange' until March 10 to trade their 'Season Coins' for rewards such as a Desert Explorer Ethen, the Desert Nomad Outfit, the Noblewoman Outfit and more. Hyundai Motor Company Collaboration – For the first time since 2020, Nexon will collaborate with Hyundai Motor once again. Nexon and Hyundai Motor are hosting an event where players who visit the KartRider Rush+ Facebook page starting January 24, can receive the IONIQ 9 Kart (7d) and IONIQ 9 Smart Keys. The Smart Keys can be traded for exclusive rewards that will be revealed during the collaboration.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!