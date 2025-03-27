Posted in: Games, Nexon, Video Games | Tagged: Neople, The First Berserker: Khazan

The First Berserker: Khazan Drops Into Steam Early Access

Players who have been looking forward to checking out The First Berserker: Khazan can do so right now as the game is in Early Access

Developer Neople and publisher Nexon announced that they have officially launched The First Berserker: Khazan on Steam, as the game is in Early Access. As it is with most EA releases, you're getting a good chunk of the game, but not the full version as they continue to work on it for a full release sometime down the line. With the news comes a new trailer, as you can see what the game looks like before trying it out.

The First Berserker: Khazan

The First Berserker: Khazan is a hardcore action role-playing game. The player will become Khazan, the great general of the Pell Los Empire, who overcame death. He sets out to reveal the incidents that led to his downfall and seek vengeance from his enemies. Khazan and Ozma are the heroes who saved the Pell Los Empire from Hismar, the Berserk Dragon, and the Dragon Legion. However, General Khazan, falsely accused of treason, becomes a wretched outcast as he is condemned to exile beyond the empire through brutal torture. In the 89th year of the Pell Los Empire, the Great General Khazan is falsely accused of treason and banished to the snowy mountains. Having narrowly escaped death, Khazan embarks on a quest for vengeance. Witness his growth as he uncovers the conspiracies that led to his downfall, masters lost combat skills, and unveils the truth about the empire.

You Must Prevail: Survive the relentless pursuit of imperial forces, navigate conspiracies aimed at killing Khazan, and overcome the harsh environments you encounter.

Survive the relentless pursuit of imperial forces, navigate conspiracies aimed at killing Khazan, and overcome the harsh environments you encounter. You Must Remember: You were once a hero in the history of Arad, a once-in-a-lifetime figure. Recall the forgotten skills of battle learned through brutal torture and slay the enemies who defame and stand against you.

You were once a hero in the history of Arad, a once-in-a-lifetime figure. Recall the forgotten skills of battle learned through brutal torture and slay the enemies who defame and stand against you. You Must Reclaim: Find all potential enemies, reclaim everything that was taken from you, seek revenge, and regain the honor and glory that rightfully belong to you.

