KartRider Rush+ Launches Season 35: Magical World

KartRider Rush+ has officially launched is latest season, as Season 35: Magical World brings new karts, a new track, events, and more

Nexon has launched the latest season for its racing title KartRider Rush+, as it goes all fantasy-driven for Season 35. As you may have guessed from the art and the trailer, Magic World brings with it new karts, a new trrack, new cosmetics, a few events, and more for what is sure to be a weird but fun season. We have the dev notes below of what to expect as the content is now live.

Flashy New Karts – In addition to the highlight karts, Plasma Ice and Plasma Shadow, speed karts Lunar Eclipse and Mad Dash will be available. Additional item karts, including Justice Mystic, Bazzi Combat Kart, Mega Projector and Mach Monkey will also be released.

In addition to the highlight karts, Plasma Ice and Plasma Shadow, speed karts Lunar Eclipse and Mad Dash will be available. Additional item karts, including Justice Mystic, Bazzi Combat Kart, Mega Projector and Mach Monkey will also be released. Fresh New Racers & High-Speed Tracks – Dominate the track and race to victory with four new racers, including Mecha Bazzi, Athena, Sunshower Lunaris and Rainbow Naiad. Additionally, two new tracks will be introduced, starting with the Speed Race 'Boomhill Drive Village', followed by the Speed and Item Race 'Collapsing Gold Mine,' set to release on October 30.

Dominate the track and race to victory with four new racers, including Mecha Bazzi, Athena, Sunshower Lunaris and Rainbow Naiad. Additionally, two new tracks will be introduced, starting with the Speed Race 'Boomhill Drive Village', followed by the Speed and Item Race 'Collapsing Gold Mine,' set to release on 30. Fishing for New Content – Season 35 introduces new Rushmoor Farms Fishery content, where players can go fishing and earn rewards for completing their fish guides. The fishery is located at the Rushmoor Farms Center and is available starting at Level 35. Players who enjoy fishing can earn the ability to fish automatically via Farmers Perks.

Season 35 introduces new Rushmoor Farms Fishery content, where players can go fishing and earn rewards for completing their fish guides. The fishery is located at the Rushmoor Farms Center and is available starting at Level 35. Players who enjoy fishing can earn the ability to fish automatically via Farmers Perks. 'Magical World' Events – NEXON will run a variety of events to celebrate the Season 35 'Magical World' update. Running until October 26, 'S35 Magical World – Time to Warm Up' rewards players with the Flame Fairy Back, K-Coins, Season Coins, balloons and more just for logging in and joining Ranked races. Running until December 9, players can also earn special items like the S35 Plasma Choice Chest from the 'You Want your Plasma Ice or Shadow?? Take your pick!' event, as well as the Inverter from the 'Season Exchange' event. Running every Friday to Sunday until the season ends, more events will take place where players can earn EXP for harvesting crops and collecting animal and fishing products on Rushmoor Farms. Players can also experience 'An even better Rushmoor Farms life!' by receiving a 50% increase buff to crop cultivation and animal products.

NEXON will run a variety of events to celebrate the Season 35 'Magical World' update. Enticing New Collaboration – Racers can look forward to a new collaboration update that will be held on October 24, offering unique fun through a wide variety of collab content.

