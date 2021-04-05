Kecleon Release? Datamine Uncovers Pokémon GO & SNAP Tie-in Event

A recent datamine into the code of Pokémon GO has uncovered upcoming events, including a tie-in to the upcoming Pokémon SNAP game. Let's take a look at what is to come with this uncovered information.

Logos. Credit: Pokémon GO and SNAP
The dataminers known as the Pokéminers have revealed the following additions to Pokémon GO's code:

RESOURCE ID: event_name_snap TEXT: New Pokémon Snap Celebration RESOURCE ID: quest_snapshot_wild_geodude_sandshrew_cacnea TEXT: Take a Snapshot of a Wild Geodude, Sandshrew, or Cacnea RESOURCE ID: quest_snapshot_wild_hoothoot TEXT: Take a Snapshot of a Wild Hoothoot RESOURCE ID: quest_snapshot_wild_lotad_metapod_aipom TEXT: Take a Snapshot of a Wild Lotad, Metapod, or Aipom RESOURCE ID: quest_snapshot_wild_luvdisc_chinchou_finneon TEXT: Take a Snapshot of a Wild Luvdisc, Chinchou, or Finneon RESOURCE ID: quest_snapshot_wild_skarmory_dodrio_mantine TEXT: Take a Snapshot of a Wild Skarmory, Dodrio, Mantine RESOURCE ID: quest_snapshot_wild TEXT: Take {0} Snapshots of Wild Pokémon RESOURCE ID: quest_snapshot_wild_bug TEXT: Take {0} Snapshots of Wild Bug-type Pokémon RESOURCE ID: quest_snapshot_wild_dark TEXT: Take {0} Snapshots of Wild Dark-type Pokémon RESOURCE ID: quest_snapshot_wild_dragon TEXT: Take {0} Snapshots of Wild Dragon-type Pokémon

While that might seem like a mess of text and quests from the code, something specific stands out for me here… and it's right at the end there. This event will have a quest requiring Pokémon GO trainers to take snapshots of Dragon-types, but not just any Dragon-types. Wild Dragon-types. It's been quite a while since we've had an event with confirmed Dragon-types spawning, so it's at least nice to see this text as part of an event.

Personally, I can see this event as a possible release for Kecleon in Pokémon GO. Why else hold back the release of this species for years and years and years if not to make it part of a major marketing tie-in event? There's no practical in-game reason to keep Kecleon unobtainable, but there is a reason to use it as means to build up hype for another Pokémon product.

As news comes in regarding this unannounced event, Bleeding Cool will report!

