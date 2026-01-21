Posted in: Capcom, Games, Street Fighter 6, Video Games | Tagged: kenny omega, street fighter

Kenny Omega Reveals As Alex MoCap Actor in Street Fighter 6

Check out the latest gameplay trailer for the next Street Fighter 6 DLC character Alex, as we now know AEW's Kenny Omega did the MoCap work

Capcom dropped a new gameplay trailer for Alex in Street Fighter 6, along with an interesting tidbit, as AEW's Kenny Omega is the motion capture actor for the character. The company revealed that the professional wrestler took time to contribute to his moves and more in the game, along with adding a few of his signature moves from the ring, including the V-Trigger and the One-Winged Angel. If AEW does what it normally does, we'll probably see footage of Kenny working on the game on tonight's Dynamite. But for now, enjoy the trailer, as the character will arrive on March 17, 2026.

Street Fighter 6 – Alex

Alex kicked off his fighting career as the protagonist of Street Fighter III: New Generation in 1997. Since then, his brash disposition has earned him the moniker The Man with No Allies whenever he steps into the ring. After more time refining his technique, Alex has added a new stance, over 10 throws, and new moves that transition seamlessly into one another to make him a fighting force whether he's in the ring or on the streets.

Flash Axe: A rapid attack with light and medium options. The light version is a great combo ender whereas the medium can transition into Prowler Stance upon hit.

A rapid attack with light and medium options. The light version is a great combo ender whereas the medium can transition into Prowler Stance upon hit. Flash Chop: When this bodacious heavy strike hits on the ground, the opponent will be opened up to a follow-up grab like Power Bomb or Oblique Stomp for some wicked damage. The OD version allows Alex to transition to Prowler Stance on hit.

When this bodacious heavy strike hits on the ground, the opponent will be opened up to a follow-up grab like Power Bomb or Oblique Stomp for some wicked damage. The OD version allows Alex to transition to Prowler Stance on hit. Aerial Knee Smash: A fantastic anti-air technique as Alex jumps into the air and slams his opponent into the ground with his knee.

A fantastic anti-air technique as Alex jumps into the air and slams his opponent into the ground with his knee. Power Bomb: Alex's signature move comes with light, medium, and heavy variations, which all deal the same damage while offering other unique benefits.

Alex's signature move comes with light, medium, and heavy variations, which all deal the same damage while offering other unique benefits. Prowler Stance: Alex forfeits the ability to block while in this stance, but gains 11 different follow-up options to mix-up his opponent. For example, if you land Sweep Combination (Target Combo), Hyper Takedown (Throw), or Dangerous Armbar (Throw) on a Punish Counter, they'll transition into Flying Suplex, Death Valley Bomb, and Spiral DDT respectively.

Alex forfeits the ability to block while in this stance, but gains 11 different follow-up options to mix-up his opponent. For example, if you land Sweep Combination (Target Combo), Hyper Takedown (Throw), or Dangerous Armbar (Throw) on a Punish Counter, they'll transition into Flying Suplex, Death Valley Bomb, and Spiral DDT respectively. Raging Spear: Alex's Level 1 Super Art has him spring forward with a devastating tackle. This move is invincible on start-up to both strikes and throws and can also be used in combos.

Alex's Level 1 Super Art has him spring forward with a devastating tackle. This move is invincible on start-up to both strikes and throws and can also be used in combos. Sledgecross Hammer: Alex's Level 2 Super Art crushes opponents with a devastating lariat that can wall splat if it hits an airborne opponent and has some invincibility from projectiles.

Alex's Level 2 Super Art crushes opponents with a devastating lariat that can wall splat if it hits an airborne opponent and has some invincibility from projectiles. Omega Wing Buster: Alex has another Level 2 Super Art following a successful OD Power Drop where Alex can transition into Omega Wing Buster. If this move looks familiar it might be because wrestling superstar Kenny Omega performed this move's motion capture for Alex!

Alex has another Level 2 Super Art following a successful OD Power Drop where Alex can transition into Omega Wing Buster. If this move looks familiar it might be because wrestling superstar Kenny Omega performed this move's motion capture for Alex! The Final Prison: Alex's Level 3 Super Art The Final Prison has four different animations! The wrestler chokes the opponent out with a series of phenomenal grappling moves. There's the normal Level 3 version, the Level 3 version that results in a K.O., the normal CA version, and a CA version that ends in a K.O.

