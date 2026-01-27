Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Kentum, V Publishing

Kentum Will Launch The Co-Op Update Next Week

The frquently hyped-up and teased co=op update for Kentum is coming this week, as you will be able to work together with friends

Indie game developer Tlön Industries, with co-publisher Indienova and V Publishing, has mroe details about the next update for Kentum. The frequently-teased co-op update is coming out this week, as players will be able to work together to solve problems together, while also streamlining a number of tasks that need the utmost attention. We have more details below as the content will be released on January 29.

Co-Op Update

Simultaneous Play: You can build, explore, and traverse in different biomes independently of your co-op partner. Return to a pre-existing save file to resume your adventure with drop-in/drop-out co-op play.

You can build, explore, and traverse in different biomes independently of your co-op partner. Return to a pre-existing save file to resume your adventure with drop-in/drop-out co-op play. Divide and Conquer or Take the Lone Kent Approach: Work together to build automations, divide and conquer to gather resources, or do your own thing; each playstyle is supported in co-op.

Work together to build automations, divide and conquer to gather resources, or do your own thing; each playstyle is supported in co-op. Base-Building Efficiency: Work together to kickstart humanity quickly and efficiently alongside your fellow Kent.

Work together to kickstart humanity quickly and efficiently alongside your fellow Kent. Play With a Friend from Afar: Aside from local co-op compatibility, the Kentum Co-Op Update allows you to play with a friend online through Steam Remote Play using one only game key.

Aside from local co-op compatibility, the Kentum Co-Op Update allows you to play with a friend online through Steam Remote Play using one only game key. What's Yours is Yours: New in-base safe item allows you to keep items from being picked up by your automation system.

New in-base safe item allows you to keep items from being picked up by your automation system. Streamline Productions: Accelerate your item production systems as you can now expand the size of your base both vertically and horizontally.

Kentum

As Kent, explore the abandoned and hostile world you now call home alongside your matter-of-fact robot companion, ORB. Gather resources, catalog new findings, and turn your knowledge into steel by building everything from bases and farms, and eventually, automated factories. However, you aren't entirely alone in this world, as unfriendly monsters lie waiting to snuff out your existence. While Kent is a clone who cannot permanently die, try to avoid biting the dust too often, as it's still a major inconvenience.

Explore, Scan, and Catalogue: Discover the wonders and the oddities of a vast, ever-changing world filled to the brim with fascinating flora, fauna, and climate events. Classify every animal, plant, and mineral in order to help you survive the passing seasons.

Discover the wonders and the oddities of a vast, ever-changing world filled to the brim with fascinating flora, fauna, and climate events. Classify every animal, plant, and mineral in order to help you survive the passing seasons. Craft it to the Limit: Use every material at your disposal to build your base. Start small by turning wood into coal, machine scraps into sheets of metal, and slowly but surely grow your base into a full-blown resource-generating machine that can rival any factory in the world.

Use every material at your disposal to build your base. Start small by turning wood into coal, machine scraps into sheets of metal, and slowly but surely grow your base into a full-blown resource-generating machine that can rival any factory in the world. Survive… or Not! You'll Be Cloned Anyways: Even though Kent will be revived endlessly, that doesn't change the fact that dying is a major drag. You'll need to gather and hunt for food, find new recipes, and polish your cooking skills. Building your own farms and vivariums is your ticket to a steady source of nourishment.

Even though Kent will be revived endlessly, that doesn't change the fact that dying is a major drag. You'll need to gather and hunt for food, find new recipes, and polish your cooking skills. Building your own farms and vivariums is your ticket to a steady source of nourishment. Build the Home Base of Your Dreams: Expand your home base and create an automated system to allow you to streamline and optimize your productions while you are off exploring.

Expand your home base and create an automated system to allow you to streamline and optimize your productions while you are off exploring. Traverse Exotic Locales in Style: From vibrant jungles to desolate ruins, traverse post-apocalyptic Earth with your hoverboard, hang glider, grappling hook, and more. It is up to you to maneuver with equal parts adventure and efficiency.

