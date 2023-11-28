Posted in: Games, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog, Tabletop | Tagged: Kess Entertainment, Sonic Roll

Kess Entertainment Reveals New Tabletop Game Sonic Roll

Kess Entertainment announced they have partnered with SEGA for Sonic Roll, a new game based on the Sonic The Hedgehog franchise.

Article Summary SEGA and Kess Entertainment team up for Sonic Roll, a high-speed tabletop game.

Play as Sonic or friends, rolling dice and racing through classic SEGA Genesis zones.

Original artwork by long-time Sonic comic artist Tracy Yardley enhances the game.

Early release at Barnes & Noble in Q1 2024, with PAX Unplugged attendees getting first dibs.

SEGA has partnered up with Kess Entertainment to release a new tabletop game based on Sonic The Hedgehog called Sonic Roll. The goal of the game is to take the experience you have playing any of the games from the Sonic series and put it into a tabletop title that utilizes high-speed dice-rolling mechanics to tell an adventure. The game is for 1-4 players as you will take on the roles of iconic characters from the franchise and run through memorable zones, obstacles, enemies, and more to collect rewards along the way. The game doesn't have a price or release date beyond the idea we'll see it sometime in Q1 2024. But we have more info on it below.

Play your way through some of the most memorable zones inspired by the classic Sonic titles originally released on the SEGA Genesis, with original artwork by Tracy Yardley, who has been illustrating Sonic the Hedgehog comics for over 15 years. You can also experience this cooperative, jam-packed adventure with up to four players! Face-off with iconic obstacles such as Badniks from classic Sonic games and earn rewards as you battle to save the woodland creatures that Dr. Eggman has captured.

You can play as Sonic and friends and challenge a single zone or adventure through Campaign Mode to collect all seven Chaos Emeralds, while using character-unique abilities to roll dice, speed through Zones, collect rings, and defeat obstacles that stand in your way. Complete enough Zone Cards to finish the Zone and face off against Eggman himself! Sonic Roll will be arriving first at Barnes & Noble both in-store and online in Q1 2024, followed by a wider retail release online at Target and Amazon. PAX Unplugged attendees will have an opportunity to pick up a copy of the game ahead of its retail release (quantities limited).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!