Kevin Durant Operator Bundle Comes To Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II You can now play as Kevin Durant in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfate II and Warzone, but we're not really sure why.

He's not in the playoffs anymore, but Kevin Durant just popped up somewhere else as he got his own Operator Bundle for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone. As part of Season 03 Reloaded, you can take on the role of the Phoenix Suns player, as you're basically getting a skin and voice lines from Durant, along with some basketball-themed designs being added to the mix. But to be real… we have no idea why he's here or why he has his own bundle beyond the celebrity factor. We got details of the bundle below, but you can read everything that's been added to this Reloaded section of the season on their latest blog.

"Kevin Durant — one of basketball's greatest players of all time, whose MVP-caliber career continues into this year's playoffs — will be immortalized in the 20-year Call of Duty franchise's history as an official Operator. Fit for a man who defined his own franchise IRL, KD will be available in a special, limited-time Store Bundle to be released with Season 03 Reloaded. In addition to his Operator, the Bundle includes two Weapon Blueprints that reference his iconic nicknames: the "Reap This" AR Blueprint and the "Easy Money" Sniper Blueprint. Both Blueprints are built for the all-around Operator, just like how KD built himself up to be deadly all over the hardwood."

"The Bundle also includes the "Deadly from Downtown" Finishing Move, the "B-Ball" Weapon Charm, the "Ankle-Breaker" Loading Screen, the "Hoops" Sticker, and the "KD Baller" Animated Emblem. But that's not all, the Slim Reaper is also coming to Call of Duty: Mobile during Season 4 – Veiled Uprising, beginning May 18 at 5PM PT to dunk on all the enemies. Players can pick up the Kevin Durant-themed Draw for purchase, featuring his operator (KD Grim), a Legendary LAPA – No. 35 weapon, Swordfish weapon, Frame, Sickle, Emote, Muscle Car, Jetpack, Molotov Cocktail, Animated Avatar, and Calling Card."