Kid Cudi Joins Star Trek On Special Fortnite Island

Captain Kid Cudi reporting for duty! The rapper joins the Star Trek island that has been created in Fortnite for you to play as.

Star Trek has added a new surprise captain to the special Fortnite island they created, as Kid Cudi joins the game with a special avatar. In what feels like one of the strangest crossovers we've seen this year, Paramount apparently made their own Fortnite island dedicated specifically to the sci-fi series. In the process, they have partnered with the rapper to bring him to life as a captain for you to play as. Decked out in the uniform from the Strange New Worlds era of the franchise, as well as having a version of him from the Mirror Universe.

You can experience this content right now; all you have to do is visit the island with the code in the link above. Meanwhile, if you'd like a better look at the work that went into bringing Kid Cudi into the game and making him a part of this virtual Star Trek universe, we have a pair of videos for you below with a behind-the-scenes look.

Star Trek x Kid Cudi

For the next month, fans can continue to join Star Trek and Kid Cudi on Fortnite as they embark on an out-of-this-world music and gaming collaboration like nothing this Galaxy has seen before! The latest video game experience brings Kid Cudi into the worlds of both Star Trek and Fortnite to perform his brand-new Star Trek-themed music collaboration, a song titled "Heaven's Galaxy," as well as never-before-heard songs from his new album, INSANO. Boldly Go as you partner with Captain Skyles (Kid Cudi) on a mission to uncover the source of a sonic anomaly that threatens the peaceful planet Vada. Beam down to explore, discover and defend a world these forces are threatening to tear apart. It is up to you and other Starfleet recruits to work together with Captain Skyles to uncover the source of this musical malady and restore the harmony of Vada while there's still time!

