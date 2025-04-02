Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Alawar, Beholder: Conductor

Beholder: Conductor Confirms New April Release Date

After originally being planned for release back in 2024, Beholder: Conductor has a new launch date, happening later this month

Article Summary Alawar announces April release for Beholder: Conductor, a spinoff in the Beholder series.

Players manage order on the Determination Bringer train, using tactics like reporting and intimidation.

Engage in complex scenarios with passengers, accessing elite train sections and making ethical decisions.

Complete secret missions to earn rewards, face smugglers, and navigate a morally gray world.

Indie game developer and publisher Alawar has confirmed the new release date for Beholder: Conductor, which will be released later this month. Originally the game was supposed ot be released last year, but is often the case with game development, plans change. Now we know the new release date for the latest spinoff in the Beholder series will be out on April 24. With the news comes a new trailer, which you can enjoy here.

Beholder: Conductor

The Ministry has appointed you as a conductor on the Determination Bringer. Welcome aboard the legendary train, which all the citizens of our vast country are happy to see in their cities. Your responsibilities are maintaining order in the carriage assigned to you and assisting passengers along the way. Your tools are reporting, intimidation, searches, and ejection. Remember: the conductor is always right.

Monitor the Passengers – Carefully monitor everyone who enters the carriage and decide what to do with fare-evaders. They can either be dropped off, handed over to the peacekeepers, or you can turn a blind eye to their violation for a bribe or out of the kindness of your heart. You will have to deal with different passengers. Observe and report all suspicious, unauthorized, and basically any activity. Search the baggage and call the police if you find prohibited items. Or take emergency measures yourself – the conductor has many illegal powers, so use them wisely. It's up to you to decide what to do.

– Carefully monitor everyone who enters the carriage and decide what to do with fare-evaders. They can either be dropped off, handed over to the peacekeepers, or you can turn a blind eye to their violation for a bribe or out of the kindness of your heart. You will have to deal with different passengers. Observe and report all suspicious, unauthorized, and basically any activity. Search the baggage and call the police if you find prohibited items. Or take emergency measures yourself – the conductor has many illegal powers, so use them wisely. It's up to you to decide what to do. Move Up the Train – Gain access to the dining car or VIP compartments and carriages where high-ranking officials and big industrialists ride. There are rumors that in their cabins, they often do truly disgusting things, but they are also willing to pay substantial money for silence. Do not forget to keep an eye on your colleagues and report their accepting bribes or transporting banned goods. The Ministry will not let your dedication go unnoticed.

– Gain access to the dining car or VIP compartments and carriages where high-ranking officials and big industrialists ride. There are rumors that in their cabins, they often do truly disgusting things, but they are also willing to pay substantial money for silence. Do not forget to keep an eye on your colleagues and report their accepting bribes or transporting banned goods. The Ministry will not let your dedication go unnoticed. Complete Secret Missions – Earn the trust of higher-ups in order to receive special assignments. Their level of secrecy will depend on your loyalty, and completion will be rewarded with a bonus or even a promotion. You will also encounter smugglers — transporting their packages along the route is risky, but profitable.

