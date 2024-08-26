Posted in: Games, Owlcat Games, Video Games | Tagged: Another Angle Games, Shadow of the Road

Owlcat Games Announces New RPG Shadow Of The Road

Owlcat Games have announced another new title since becoming a publisher, as they will release a new RPG called Shadow Of The Road

Article Summary Owlcat Games collaborates with Another Angle Games to announce the RPG Shadow Of The Road.

Set in an alternate feudal Japan, the game blends steampunk technology and magic.

Players shape the fate of the empire and characters with diverse backgrounds and skills.

Features include turn-based combat, strategic team dynamics, and impactful player choices.

Owlcat Games has announced a brand new RPG title today, as they teamed up with developer Another Angle Games to reveal Shadow of the Road. The game takes place in an alternate feudal Japan in which Steampunk technology has been incorporated into society, as well as bits of magic, as you will determine the fate of the empire while carving your own destiny in the process. Enjoy the info and trailer here as the game looks to be getting a 2025 release on PC via Steam.

Shadow of the Road

In Shadow of the Road, explore the rich tapestry of alternative 19th-century Japan as the Boshin War approaches a bitter and bloody end. Players will immerse themselves in a world that combines tradition and modernity, Japanese mythology, and steampunk technology. Enter the struggle between the Shogun and the Emperor and delve into captivating narratives, leading a diverse group of adventurers through a dynamic, enchanting realm where decisions shape destiny.

Your Story: Join a daring journey led by Tokugawa's spymaster, who recruits ronin warriors Satoru and Akira to protect a boy with immense, uncontrollable powers. As the adventure intensifies, they are joined by characters, each of whom has their own history and motivation. Together, they confront escalating challenges, striving to reclaim their honor and change the course of the war.

Join a daring journey led by Tokugawa's spymaster, who recruits ronin warriors Satoru and Akira to protect a boy with immense, uncontrollable powers. As the adventure intensifies, they are joined by characters, each of whom has their own history and motivation. Together, they confront escalating challenges, striving to reclaim their honor and change the course of the war.

Every choice guides these characters along unique paths, shaping who they become. Player decisions will determine if they form new bonds, sever lifelong friendships, or mend family ties.

Take on the role of a master strategist and become an entire team of characters with a variety of backgrounds and skills, each with their own motivations, desires, and fears… and set them on unique paths.

