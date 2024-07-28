Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 663 Games, Kill The Shadow, Shadowlight Sanctuary

Kill The Shadow Announced For Late 2024 Release

Kill The Shadow is a narrative-driven suspense RPG in which you'll use your skills and special abilities to solve cases how you choose.

Article Summary Kill The Shadow, a narrative-driven RPG by Shadowlight Sanctuary, debuts late 2024.

Play as detective Ah'Guang, who rewinds time to solve complex cases in a divided post-war city.

Use unique skills and choose your own methods—bribery, psychological warfare, or force—to uncover clues.

Explore diverse scenes with a retro-neon art style and interact with intriguing characters.

Indie game developer Shadowlight Sanctuary and publisher 663 Games revealed their latest game in the works as Kill The Shadow was announced for a late 2024 release. The game is a narrative-driven detective RPG title in which you'll be exploring a suspense-filled story set in an alternate post-war divided city. You'll play detective Ah'Guang, who has the unique ability to rewind time, meshed with his keen intelligence, to investigate several cases. But how you go about doing it is up to you. Enjoy the trailer and info here as we wait for a proper release dat.

Kill The Shadow

Kill the Shadow is a suspenseful, narrative-driven detective role-playing game. Investigate a series of bizarre murders in different areas of the dark water city: the missing Master Ruan at the temple fair, the sudden death of Wangcai, the grudges at the Shipwreck, and the dismembered limbs in the sewers. Find the city's lost memories and piece together the truth of its division from ten years ago. Unravel the truth—kill, judge, or even kiss the mastermind behind it all.

Hints and Evidence: Freely choose how you enhance your abilities—strength, spirit, charm—and select your own methods to investigate cases—psychological warfare? Bribery? Or simply beating your suspects? Deduction System: Collect, analyze, and connect related clues to create your own unique investigation path

Freely choose how you enhance your abilities—strength, spirit, charm—and select your own methods to investigate cases—psychological warfare? Bribery? Or simply beating your suspects? Deduction System: Collect, analyze, and connect related clues to create your own unique investigation path Seeing the Past: "The Shadow," a strange creature attached to you that reads memories and reconstructs the traces of the deceased "Don't worry, Ah'Guang, we're just using each other. You use me to find the culprit, and I, well, I love tasting those bizarre stories, hahaha!", says the Shadow.

"The Shadow," a strange creature attached to you that reads memories and reconstructs the traces of the deceased "Don't worry, Ah'Guang, we're just using each other. You use me to find the culprit, and I, well, I love tasting those bizarre stories, hahaha!", says the Shadow. The Ways of the World: Meet various characters in the city: the energetic girl with a camera, the elegant Mrs. Ruan, the rumored goddess who can cast spells, and the elderly fish-selling lady. Discover the stories behind them. Encounter characters like the self-righteous Captain Wang, Lao Citou's son Xiao Citou, the foul-mouthed Little Rascal, and the deceased Master Ruan. Earn the hearts of your favorite characters by completing certain events!

Meet various characters in the city: the energetic girl with a camera, the elegant Mrs. Ruan, the rumored goddess who can cast spells, and the elderly fish-selling lady. Discover the stories behind them. Encounter characters like the self-righteous Captain Wang, Lao Citou's son Xiao Citou, the foul-mouthed Little Rascal, and the deceased Master Ruan. Earn the hearts of your favorite characters by completing certain events! Retro and Neon: The combination of 3D environments and 2D pixel art characters creates a unique artistic style with a striking contrast between modern and retro aesthetics. Explore a variety of diverse and freely explorable scenes: the dilapidated steel forest factory, the muddy shipwreck dock built on water, the Zhulong Walled City blending the fictional traditional Ma Island and Imperial culture, and the bustling old city district.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!