Killer Frequency Releases Brand-New Gameplay Trailer Check out the latest gameplay trailer for Killer Frequency from Team17 as the game is coming to PC and VR.

Developer and publisher Team17 has released an all-new trailer for Killer Frequency, showing off more of the gameplay to come in this horror title. If you haven't checked this one out yet, the game is a black comedy slasher adventure title that will have you playing a late-night talk show host who has to help the city out in the middle of a killing spree, all while you stay locked in the station. The game doesn't have a release date yet, but we do know it will be coming to PC via Steam as well as Meta Quest when it is published. For now, enjoy the trailer below!

"As the gruesome night unfolds, interact with callers to the show using a variety of conversation options while listening carefully for clues and information, solve puzzles around the studio that could help prevent their grisly demise, and keep the show going with tunes inspired by the decade. In Killer Frequency, death can come easy but is never assured, so it's up to you to help Forrest prevent the slaughter, discover the killer's true identity, and keep the grooves going until dawn."

Stay on air: Take control of the switchboard and explore an authentic 1980s radio studio as you guide the fates of your late-night listeners stalked by a mysterious killer

Take control of the switchboard and explore an authentic 1980s radio studio as you guide the fates of your late-night listeners stalked by a mysterious killer Stop the slaughter: Take calls from potential victims while gathering clues, making decisions, and solving satisfying puzzles that could help each caller survive the night

Take calls from potential victims while gathering clues, making decisions, and solving satisfying puzzles that could help each caller survive the night Unmask the killer: Interact with a variety of larger-than-life personalities including callers, potential suspects, and a charismatic producer while jamming to a jukebox of 1980s-inspired tunes

Interact with a variety of larger-than-life personalities including callers, potential suspects, and a charismatic producer while jamming to a jukebox of 1980s-inspired tunes All can live or die: Choose from a variety of conversation options to interact with callers – will you guide them to safety or broadcast their last moments live on air?

Choose from a variety of conversation options to interact with callers – will you guide them to safety or broadcast their last moments live on air? Play on flatscreen and in VR: Available on Steam in flatscreen and built from the ground-up for the Meta Quest 2 at 72 frames-per-second for a latency-free experience