Killer Frequency Reveals June Release Date For PC & Consoles Team17 confirmed that Killer Frequency will be coming to PC and consoles in early June, along with a new trailer to enjoy.

Developer and publisher Team17 confirmed this week that they will be releasing Killer Frequency for both PC and consoles this coming June. We now know the game will be coming to PC via Steam, as well as all three major consoles on June 1st, 2023, as well as a VR release for the game on Meta Quest 2. The news came with a brand new trailer showing off how the game will look and play on consoles, which we have for you below.

"As the gruesome night unfolds, interact with callers to the show using a variety of conversation options while listening carefully for clues and information, solve puzzles around the studio that could help prevent their grisly demise, and keep the show going with tunes inspired by the decade. In Killer Frequency, death can come easy but is never assured, so it's up to you to help Forrest prevent the slaughter, discover the killer's true identity, and keep the grooves going until dawn."

Take control of the switchboard and explore an authentic 1980s radio studio as you guide the fates of your late-night listeners stalked by a mysterious killer. Stop the slaughter: Take calls from potential victims while gathering clues, making decisions, and solving satisfying puzzles that could help each caller survive the night.

Choose from a variety of conversation options to interact with callers – will you guide them to safety or broadcast their last moments live on air? Play on flatscreen and in VR: Available on Steam in flatscreen and built from the ground-up for the Meta Quest 2 at 72 frames-per-second for a latency-free experience.