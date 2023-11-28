Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: King Arthur: Knight's Tale, NeocoreGames

King Arthur: Legion IX Will Arrive Sometime In Early 2024

King Arthur: Knight's Tale is set to receieve a new expansion as King Arthur: Legion IX will be released sometime in the first part of 2024.

Article Summary NeocoreGames announces early 2024 release for King Arthur: Legion IX expansion.

Free update and new Season for King Arthur: Knight's Tale coming December 2, 2023.

Console launch of the game scheduled for February 22, 2024, likely with new content.

Legion IX features a Roman perspective, new campaign, and hidden secrets in Avalon.

Indie game developer and publisher NeocoreGames announced that the expansion King Arthur: Legion IX will arrive sometime in the early part of next year. This is an all-new expansion for their dark fantasy tactics game, King Arthur: Knight's Tale; this will take you to new territories as you experience things through the Roman Empire side of things. The devs also revealed that the game will be getting a free 2.0 update and a new Season on December 2, 2023. On top of that, the team plans to launch the game on consoles on February 22, 2024, which we're guessing will include the new content. We have more details and a trailer for you below.

"This expansion to the critically acclaimed tactical role-playing game King Arthur: Knight's Tale completely changes how you experience the mythical island: new heroes, foes, and combat mechanics will provide interesting twists as the game is played from the perspective of the Roman Ninth Legion. Players will experience the Roman campaign through the eyes of a tribune of the Ninth Legion, who has been tasked with locating and launching an assault on Avalon – leading an elite team of daemon legionnaires. This brand-new campaign will detail how the Legion prepares for an invasion and uncovers the remains of a Roman colony in Avalon. The new protagonist must reveal the hidden secrets of the Lady of the Lake."

"A unique hybrid between turn-based tactical games and traditional, character-centric RPGs. Knight's Tale is a modern retelling of a classic Arthurian mythology story filtered through the dark fantasy tropes, a twist on the traditional tales of chivalry. Experience a unique hybrid between turn-based tactical games and traditional, character-centric RPGs! This dark fantasy version of the Arthurian mythology invites you to manage a team of heroes on the dangerous battlefield, while also engaging in moral choices, hero management, and the rebuilding of Camelot."

