King Of Fighters XIV Ultimate Edition Receives A Launch Trailer

SNK has released a brand new launch trailer today for King Of Fighters XIV Ultimate Edition as the game is set to come out later this month. This is basically being touted as the end-all-be-all of the game before they eventually move onto KOF XV, packing everything they possibly could into the 2016 title. This version will include all eight DLC characters, ten DLC costumes, ten special PS4 themes (if you're into that kind of thing), all on top of the main game. Basically, if you're a fan of the series, this is the one you need to own in order to get everything they ever released for it. The only shame about it all is that this is only on PS4. Hopefully, for the sake of the fans, they'll push a version to the Xbox and PC somewhere down the road. You can check out the trailer below as the game comes to Europe today, January 7th, while the North American version will drop on January 20th, 2021.

The King Of Fighters XIV Ultimate Edition features a whopping 58 characters! The King Of Fighters (KOF) is a series of fast-paced fighting games that first launched in 1994 and soon took the world by storm. In 2016, KOF XIV took the traditional 3 on 3 team battle system and brought it into the modern era with 3D graphics. It features various game modes and systems that beginners to the franchise can appreciate, while also having multiple online features that many fighting game fans enjoy. This new Ultimate Edition features the base game as well as 8 DLC Characters, 10 DLC Costumes, and 10 specially made PlayStation 4 home themes. With a max roster of 58 characters, King Of Fighters XIV is one of the biggest KOF games to date!