Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Drops New CGI Trailer

Check out the latest CGI trailer for Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, as the game arrives next week with several editions to choose from

Article Summary Discover the new CGI trailer of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, launching on February 4, 2025.

Experience an epic story-driven RPG set in 15th-century Medieval Europe with young Henry.

Choose from Standard, Gold, and Collector's Editions, each offering unique bonuses and features.

Enjoy exclusive pre-order content like the Lion's Crest and Gallant Huntsman's Kit.

Developer Warhorse Studios and publisher Plaion have released a new CGI trailer for their upcoming game, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II. There really isn't a ton to this trailer; it's basically 40 seconds of action from first and third-person views, showing a day in the life of a character in the game. Enjoy the trailer as the game arrives on February 4, 2025.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

A thrilling story-driven action RPG with a rich open world set in 15th-century Medieval Europe. Experience the ultimate medieval adventure – through the eyes of young Henry – as you embark on a journey of epic proportions. Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is a true sequel to its predecessor but developed and written in such a way that it is perfect for newcomers and longtime fans alike. Diving back into the heart-pounding world of 15th Century Bohemia (Central Europe), Kingdom Come: Deliverance II picks up where its predecessor left off, thrusting players into the shoes of Henry, the steadfast son of a blacksmith, embroiled in a tumultuous tale of vengeance, betrayal, and self-discovery. In this gripping sequel, players will traverse a meticulously crafted medieval landscape, from the humble confines of a blacksmith's forge to the grandeur of royal courts, all while navigating the treacherous currents of a kingdom torn apart by civil war.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Standard Edition. This is the full game. Pre-order now to get the Lion's Crest bonus items. Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Gold Edition. The crown jewel of every noble's chest with everything for an aficionado or newcomer to the series. It contains the standard edition, Expansion Pass, and the Gallant Huntsman's Kit:

Gallant Huntsman's Kit. Whether you're sporting St. Hubert's hunting cap, firing bolts at your quarry with Artemis' crossbow, or looking dapper in Nimrod's famous hunting coat, this full-costume hunting garb is a must-have for an aspiring ranger.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Expansion Pass. The Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Expansion Pass includes three upcoming expansions as well as the bonus unlockable content: Shields of Seasons Passing. Available on day one, this allows you to customize your shields with one of four unique designs.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Collector's Edition. The ultimate in Kingdom Come: Deliverance II goodness. You'll get everything that's found in the Gold Edition, along with a fantastic statue of Henry and his trusty steed, Pebbles; the exclusive cloth map Alleys of Kuttenberg; the enamel pin set Coats of Valor; the iconic Letter of Hope – which Sir Hans Capon was entrusted with; and the King's Rebels collectible cards set.

