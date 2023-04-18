Kirby's Return To Dream Land Deluxe Is The Latest Tetris 99 Cup Nintendo has revealed the theme to the latest Tetris 99 Maximus Cup, as Kirby’s Return To Dream Land Deluxe takes center stage.

Nintendo has revealed the latest Maximus Cup for Tetris 99 will be featuring their latest release, Kirby's Return To Dream Land Deluxe. Like previous cups, you'll have a small window of time to go into the game and play as much as you can to earn points and eventually unlock some new features for the online multiplayer battler. All of them have a very specific Kirby theme tied to the current release, which is out now for Nintendo Switch. We have more info on it below, as this will all kick off on April 21st.

"The Tetris 99 33rd Maximus Cup event runs from 12 a.m. PT on April 21 to 11:59 p.m. PT on April 24. To participate, any Nintendo Switch Online member just needs to play the Tetris 99 online mode during the event period. Players will earn event points based on their placement in each match. Once players have accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring background art, music and Tetrimino designs inspired by Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe."

"In Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe, up to four players on the same system take Kirby and his friends on a platforming adventure to find Magolor's missing ship pieces and save the day! Explore Planet Popstar and take on enemies with Copy Abilities, including two of the newest additions to the tough puff's tool belt, Mecha and Sand Copy Abilities. Have a blast at the Merry Magoland amusement park and play subgames for in-game rewards. Complete the mission of restoring Magolor's ship in the main adventure and unlock a freshly added style of gameplay, Magolor Epilogue: The Interdimensional Traveler. As Magolor, players help regain his lost powers as he platforms through challenging battles against enemies. Like the main adventure, the epilogue can be enjoyed by up to four players on the same system."