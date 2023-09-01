Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Klabater, Video Games | Tagged: Asteroid Lab, Terraformers

Klabater Announces Terraformers Will Be Coming To Console

Klabater has officially taken on the publishing duties for the console version of Terraformers, bringing the game to Xbox and PlayStation.

Indie game publisher Klabater revealed this week that they have taken on the publishing duties for the Asteroid Lab-developed game Terraformers as the game is coming to consoles. The game was originally released for PC back in March, giving players a different kind of sci-fi strategy game as you plan out how exactly you'll build new colonies on Mars. Now, Xbox and PlayStation players will be able to experience this as they are bringing the full game to both platforms. While all this is cool, the team filed to deliver a release date, only saying the game would be coming "soon." But we do have a new trailer to check out, which we have for you below.

"Terraformers takes players on an awe-inspiring journey to the Red Planet. Step onto the mysterious Martian terrain, and engage in the creation of prosperous cities, nurturing of life, and ambitious terraforming projects. Players get the freedom to build thriving cities, seed life, and reshape the planet's landscape with ambitious projects."

Discover New Frontiers: Unearth rich resource depots, awe-inspiring crystal caves, and natural wonders in mysterious locations across the Red Planet.

Unearth rich resource depots, awe-inspiring crystal caves, and natural wonders in mysterious locations across the Red Planet. Build Thriving Cities: Found cities within craters and lava tubes, nurturing them into bustling metropolises that adapt to the rising demands of their inhabitants.

Found cities within craters and lava tubes, nurturing them into bustling metropolises that adapt to the rising demands of their inhabitants. Endless Variety : Thanks to procedural generation, every playthrough promises a unique and uncharted adventure.

: Thanks to procedural generation, every playthrough promises a unique and uncharted adventure. Strategic Decision-Making : Choose from an array of buildings through randomly proposed project cards at the start of each turn, and carefully design city layouts to maximize synergies.

: Choose from an array of buildings through randomly proposed project cards at the start of each turn, and carefully design city layouts to maximize synergies. Diverse City Development : Create utopian paradises or mechanized industrial hubs automated by robots, all while balancing the needs of your populace.

: Create utopian paradises or mechanized industrial hubs automated by robots, all while balancing the needs of your populace. Ambitious Terraforming : Ignite dormant volcanoes, construct colossal space mirrors, or execute strategic pole-nuking to reshape the planet's very geography.

: Ignite dormant volcanoes, construct colossal space mirrors, or execute strategic pole-nuking to reshape the planet's very geography. Ecosystem Evolution: From adaptive bacteria to majestic forests, each life form presents specific requirements and strategic benefits.

