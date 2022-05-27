Knights Of The Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Comes To Switch In June

Aspyr Media announced at Star Wars Celebration today that Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic II: The Sith Lords will be coming to Nintendo Switch. This is a completely restored version of the game with all of the content intact, along with HD cinematics, textures, UI, and resolution. All set up for Switch controls and designed to give you the best possible experience playing this classic title. The game will be released on June 8th, 2022, but for the time being, enjoy the trailer below showing off who it will look.

The Sith Lords have hunted the Jedi to the edge of extinction and are on the verge of crushing the Old Republic. With the Jedi Order in ruin, the Republic's only hope is a lone Jedi in exile struggling to reconnect with the Force. Lead a diverse crew of unique allies, make difficult choices with far-reaching consequences, and decide your destiny. Will you follow the light side and save the galaxy, or succumb to the dark side and bring it all down? A Standalone Sequel: Experience the follow-up to the acclaimed Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic in this original RPG epic set in the darkest days of the Old Republic.

Choose Your Destiny: Discover your past and make difficult choices that aren't as clear-cut as "good or evil." Each decision can have a significant impact on your story and your squad. Will you uphold the Jedi Order, or lead the galaxy to ruin?

Master the Force: Choose from three different Jedi classes, each able to wield specific Force powers, and customize your characters with unique skills and abilities.

Lead Your Crew: Command a party of diverse crewmates, each with their own strengths, alignments and nuanced back stories. Your actions will influence your crew's destinies, but not everyone may agree with the choices you make…

The Sith Lords Restored Content DLC: Expand your experience even further with this incredible collection of content featuring new crew dialogue and interactions, a bonus mission starring HK-47, and a new revamped ending, coming as free DLC post-launch.