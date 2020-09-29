Koei Tecmo Reveals Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires For 2021

Earlier today during Tokyo Game Show 2020, Koei Tecmo revealed the next Dynasty Warriors title on the way with Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires. The company released some details about the game along with a trailer for it, which you can check out down below. But they failed to give any kind of a release window beyond "2021". We do know the game will be out on all major consoles and PC, which includes both next-gen consoles, so they're aiming to get this to everyone no matter what they own. Fans in Japan can currently sign up for an open beta taking place in October, but no word yet on when that will happen in the west.

Combining the 1 vs. 1,000 action of Dynasty Warriors with the addition of strategic elements, including unit command, Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires sets players on a quest to conquer ancient China by both sword and strategy. Powerful Siege Battles enable commanders to deploy units to capture strategic points on the map like castles. Experiencing high-stakes fights at every turn, players can now take control of these central points on the battlefield through the use of fire attacks or other stratagem, siege weapons, and, at times, simply by force as commanders execute their strategies and attack enemy troops by issuing vital commands to units throughout the skirmish. Also added is an enriched edit function that enables gamers the ability to create the officers of their dreams and interact with the heroes of ancient China through an expanded domestic system. Players will be able to live the life of an independent officer, govern as a kind ruler, or act wickedly as a villain, helping create a more lifelike and fulfilling Three Kingdoms world with ever-changing human relations and dramatic events where the relationships between characters will have a greater influence on gameplay than ever before.