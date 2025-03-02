Posted in: DONTNOD Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Koira, Studio TOLIMA

Koira Finally Receives a Proper Launch Date For April

After being teased for about a year and a half, Koira finally has a release date, as it arrives on PC and PS5 this April.

Embark on a magical journey guiding a forest spirit and her loyal puppy through ancient puzzles.

Experience stealth gameplay and musical challenges as you explore lush, mysterious woodland realms.

An original score and poetic narrative bring the world of Koira to life in a vivid, captivating tale.

After not hearing much about the title after Gamescom last year, DON'T NOD and developer Studio Tolima have confirmed that the game Koira will be released this April. In case you missed this game, this is a hand-drawn adventure title where you save a puppy and go off on adventures together, solving puzzles and avoiding predators in the woods. The game will officially be out on April 1, 2025, for PC via Steam and PS5. Along with the news comes a new trailer you can check out here.

Koira

Koira is an enchanting and wholesome game that centers around a forest spirit and her newfound puppy companion, embarking on musical and magical adventures together. As the story unfolds, the forest spirit and her puppy friend will rely on their unique abilities to protect each other from lurking danger and overcome challenges, immersing players in a truly emotional and memorable experience. In this captivating tale, players will enjoy carefully crafted 2D hand-drawn art and animation, which brings the world of Koira to life. The game's heartwarming atmosphere is enhanced by a beautiful original score that complements the poetic narrative. Solve ancient puzzles, befriend woodland creatures, and try to find your way home while avoiding danger along the way, as hunters lurk in the shadows… Koira's new trailer shows off the title's gameplay: the interactions between spirit and puppy and other woodland creatures, puzzle solving, and using stealth to avoid the relentless hunters.

Avoid danger along the way, as hunters lurk in the shadows…

Bond with your new friend: feed it, take care of it, and play with it!

Traverse-shaded groves, snowy hills, dark caves, and more.

Outsmart the relentless hunters using stealth and bravery.

Support each other to restore an ancient forest and activate its mysterious monuments.

Meet and help the animals of the forest.

