Konami Announces Multi-Year Deal Bringing MLS To eFootball

Some major news from Konami this morning as they have reached a new multi-year agreement with the MLSPA & OneTeam for eFootball. While a lot of the specifics were left out of the details, the overall message is that we're going to be seeing the MLS, in all of its glory, come to the game. Which at the base level is going to be all of the players for every team as well as their respective stadiums. Soon, North American audiences can get in on the game with their favorite teams. Additionally, Konami unveiled the 11 MLSPA players who will join the roster of eFootball ambassadors, which includes: Efraín Álvarez, Eduard Atuesta, Caden Clark, Cade Cowell, Jonathan Dos Santos, Jesús Ferreira, Tony Leone, Josef Martinez, Andrés Perea, Cristian Roldan, and Yeferson Soteldo. We got some quotes and a hype trailer for you down below as we now wait to see if the content will make it into eFootball 2022 before release.

"As we evolve our acclaimed soccer video game series towards a new brand direction, one key element of this transition is to further engage North American-based audiences on our updated eFootball franchise," said Takayuki Kubo, President, Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc. "This partnership with the MLSPA and OneTeam will allow Konami to further grow our presence in North America and deliver the most immersive global football experience to our fans." "Adding the collective power of the players into the eFootball video game further enhances the fan experience and through Konami's free-to-play approach opens new dimensions for all audiences to engage with the best soccer players in North America," said Henry Lowenfels, Chief Product Officer, OneTeam Partners. "The MLSPA is proud to partner with Konami to bring players into the new world of eFootball," said Bob Foose, Executive Director, MLSPA. "As the global football gaming community continues to expand and evolve, our members are excited to take the stage in this new simulation platform."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: eFootball™️ MLSPA Ambassadors 3D Scan Day (https://youtu.be/Zqm1bLl3Z6Y)