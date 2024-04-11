Posted in: eFootball, Games, Konami, Video Games | Tagged: eLiga BBVA MX 2024, LIGA BBVA MX

Konami & Liga BBVA MX Reveal New Details For eLiga BBVA MX 2024

Konami annoucned they have once again teamed with Liga BBVA MX to show off the new eLiga BBVA MX 2024 event for eFootball.

Konami and Liga BBVA MX have teamed up once again for the eLiga BBVA MX 2024, an eFootball esports event for the United States and Mexico. Over the next two months, players will compete in a series of tournaments, all leading to the finals happening at the Hyatt Ziva Riviera in Cancun from June 8-9. Players will assemble their own unique squad using the Dream Team mode, allowing them to handpick the talent on their football/soccer teams to make their own ultimate roster. After completion of various online qualifying stages, 18 console and 18 mobile players will travel to Cancun, Mexico, for live group stages and knockout rounds, with a $25k prize pool on the line. We have the rundown below as you can signup on the tournament's website.

1st Qualifier: April 11 – 24

The first leg in the road to the eLiga BBVA MX 2024 final in Cancun begins from April 11 – 24. Players and can put their skill to the test by entering the "Tour Event (eLiga BBVA MX 2024 1st Qualifier)" using their newly created Dream Team. By simply participating and successfully completing the in-game event players will advance to the next stage of the online qualifiers.

2nd Qualifier: Gol de Oro: April 25 – May 1

The second stage is a unique, fast-paced and fun in-game event where players must complete the Gol de Oro challenge. Using their Dream Teams, participants will go head-to-head in a game mode where the first goal scored wins.

3rd Qualifier – Ranking Event: May 3 – May 5

Players will choose one of the 18 exclusive Liga BBVA MX clubs to represent in the competition and compete in a series of online matches to reach top ranking in order to move on to the next stage. The top player representing each club on PlayStation and Xbox will move on to the playoffs on May 26 (PDT). Mobile winners advance directly to the eLiga BBVA MX 2024 Group Stage in Cancun.

Console Playoff: May 26

The 18 PlayStation winners and the 18 Xbox winners will compete online in the best of 3 matches on Xbox to determine the participant who will represent the club in the eLiga BBVA MX 2024 Group Stage.

eLiga BBVA MX 2024 Group Stage and Knockout Rounds: June 8 and 9

In an offline, physical event, the 36 players will be brought to Cancun where they will be split into six groups of three teams and be matched based on their overall ranking, pot draw, and platform. The top eight teams on each platform will move on to the knockout rounds in the finals on June 9.

