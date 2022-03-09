Konami Unveils Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection

Konami had a massive reveal during Sony's State of Play livestream with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection. Working in collaboration with Nickelodeon, along with developer Digital Eclipse, they have brought together 13 classic titles from the franchise's past. Everything from the classic arcade titles of the '90s to the NES, SNES, SEGA Genesis, and Game Boy titles longtime fans grew up with. This is essentially the end-all-be-all collection of 8, 16, and 32-bit games, which will be released sometime in 2022. We have more details and the trailer below!

Konami partnered with game developer Digital Eclipse to expertly adapt these classics for modern gaming systems with a fantastic set of quality-of-life features including save anytime and rewind, button mapping, and added online play for certain games with local couch play for all titles where originally intended. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection will also come with a digital game guide for each title to help players fight and sometimes swim through difficult areas. This incredible collection of thirteen original classics gives chasing down Shredder, fighting the Foot, and tangling-up with Bebop and Rocksteady a fresh look at why Konami's adaptations of the heroes in a half shell set the standard in beat 'em up, action games. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection includes: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time (Super Nintendo)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Super Nintendo)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist (Sega Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Sega Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of The Foot Clan (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Back From The Sewers (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Radical Rescue (Game Boy)