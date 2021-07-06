Krafton Inc. Has Launched Battlegrounds Mobile India

South Korean video game developer Krafton Inc. has launched a new version of PUBG Mobile with Battlegrounds Mobile India today. As the name suggests, the game was created and developed exclusively for gaming enthusiasts and fans in India, essentially giving them their own dedicated title and servers to play without running into issues of trying to connect to the already heavy-traffic APAC region. The game went through an Early Access period to test everything out, but today the game is now available exclusively to play in India as a free-to-play multiplayer title via Google Play. No word if an iOS version will be made down the road. You can read more about the game from the team below along with the trailer as we look forward to seeing how big this brand of the main series becomes.

Set in a virtual world, Battlegrounds Mobile India is a new battle royale game where multiple players employ strategies to battle it out and be the last man standing on the Battlegrounds. Battlegrounds Mobile India went live for pre-registrations on Google Play on May 18, 2021 and secured 40 million pre-registrations as of today. The Early Access for the game started on June 17, 2021 and saw incredible support from the community with 20 million players trying out the game and providing valuable feedback. Krafton plans to make further investments to grow India's local video gaming and esports industry by hosting India-exclusive esports events, which will feature the biggest tournaments, the largest prize pools, and the best tournament productions. "Krafton is delighted to introduce Battlegrounds Mobile India for our fans in India. Designed exclusively for our Indian fans and gamers, Battlegrounds Mobile India will provide a premier gaming experience," said CH Kim, CEO of Krafton Inc.. "This is just the beginning of a series of new content, collaborations and esports tournaments coming your way, and we will strive to ensure that our fans and community in India can fully enjoy the Battlegrounds experiences."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA – Play Now (https://youtu.be/D1BDR27u9us)