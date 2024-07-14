Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Toge Productions, Video Games | Tagged: Kriegsfront Tactics

Kriegsfront Tactics To Release Prologue On July 17

Kriegsfront Tactics will release a special Prologue for the game on PC via Steam this week, giving a preview to the game and its world.

Kriegsfront Tactics Prologue hits Steam on July 17, ahead of full game launch

Experience turn-based mech warfare in an alternate 1970s Southeast Asia

Get a taste of the gameplay with the free first hour in the Prologue version

Indie game developer Toge Productions and publisher Chorus Worldwide have announced a new prologue will be released for Kriegsfront Tactics. The Prologue will give you a bit of the history of the world this is set in and some experience with the gameplay before the team releases the full game. While their promotional material says July 18 in the trailer, the Prologue will actually be out on July 17 on PC via Steam. We have more info about the Prologue for you below, along with the trailer for it above, as we wait to hear more about the main game and when it will be released.

Created by the developers behind Coffee Talk and A Space For The Unbound, Kriegsfront Tactics is a turn-based mecha tactics RPG that transports players to an alternative 1970s Southeast Asia, where the battlefield is littered with an army of fearsome mechs. You'll play as a commander of a mecha squad sent behind enemy lines. Manage your squad, resources, and mechs. Complete missions, and survive the front another day, while facing hard decisions that will test your morality.

Kriegsfront Tactics – Prologue is the proof of concept for Kriegsfront Tactics, offering players roughly the first hour of gameplay, introducing players to the events that trigger the conflict in the full game. This free Prologue features updated combat mechanics than those seen in the previously released demo, alongside exploration, mech customisation and a first-look at the game's characters and storyline. This mecha tactics title is a love letter to the military sim genre, combining elements from classic tactical strategy games and low-poly retro-style visuals. Customize your mechs, build up your squad, and execute tactical mecha operations – whatever it takes to survive in the jungles of Southeast Asia during an era of conflict in this alternate view of history.

