Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Astral Clocktower Studios, Kristala

Kristala Drops New Developer Diary About The Music

Kristala has a new developer diary out today, this time going over the music for the game as they wind their way to release it

Article Summary The latest Kristala developer diary reveals how music and sound design shape the game's dark fantasy world.

Heavy metal musician Kasey Karlsen contributes to Kristala's immersive audio experience and haunting soundtrack.

Master parkour, magic, and combat as a feline warrior exploring Ailur's vast, mutated landscapes in Kristala.

Customize your Anagativa hero's fur, clan, magic type, class, and abilities for diverse playstyles and strategies.

Indie game developer and publisher Astral Clocktower Studios dropped another new developer diary this morning for their latest game, Kristala. The fourth dev diary in the series discusses the game's music, called The Sounds of a Cursed World, as well as its immersive sound design, featuring heavy metal icon and musician Kasey Karlsen. Enjoy the video here as the game is still being planned for a 2026 launch.

Kristala

Embark on an epic journey featuring challenging combat, acrobatic parkour, and exploration through the vast world of Ailur and it's clan lands to uncover a detailed story. Become the role of a fledgling feral warrior who must master the magic of the ancient sacred Kristals by proving themselves worth of the ancient Raksaka warriors, the most powerful warriors in all of Ailur and the governing body for the feline beings who live there, the Anagativa.

Avoid damage by blocking, dashing/rolling + deflecting attacks. Win battles by combining light + heavy attacks, utilizing multiple weapon abilities, and the casting of spells. Regenerate Mana by engaging in melee combat. Use multiple means for attack on the various mutated monsters living in Ailur such as utilizing traversal for aerial assassinations, using your cat-like abilities to sneak up on enemies using stealth, taking them on up-front with your weapons, and using your vast magical abilities. Use Ailur's environment to your advantage by swinging on tree branches, wall-jumping, climbing, balancing on tightropes, running along rooftops, and crawling on all fours to sneak your way through small openings.

Customize your feline using Kristala's character customization menu that allows you to choose from a vast variety of fur patterns in various fur lengths as well as choosing your clan origin, which determines your character's eye color and the magic type you will use throughout the game. You will also choose your class, which determines your weapon, armor, and starting stat loadouts. You can develop your feline character as you play through a combo of leveling up stats, magic, and feline abilities all adaptive to your play-style.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!