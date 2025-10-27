Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Astral Clocktower Studios, Kristala

Kristala Releases Third Developer Diary Focusing On Your Foes

Kristala has a new developer diary out this week, this time showcasing the villians and the curse that you'll need to solve in the game

Article Summary Kristala's new developer diary dives into enemies, villains, and the curse that plagues the land of Ailur.

Experience challenging combat, acrobatic parkour, and deep story-driven exploration across unique clan lands.

Master magic, customize your feline protagonist, and adapt your playstyle with various weapons and abilities.

Utilize stealth, magic, and the environment to overcome mutated monsters on your quest to become a Raksaka warrior.

Indie game developer and publisher Astral Clocktower Studios dropped a new developer diary this week for their upcoming title, Kristala. This time around, it's all about the enemies in the game as they discuss many of the villains you'll come across and how they have an impact on the story and your character. As well as the overarching curse that has taken over the land, and what you'll need to do to figure out what it is and how to combat it. Enjoy the video above as the game will be out sometime in 2026.

Kristala

Embark on an epic journey featuring challenging combat, acrobatic parkour, and exploration through the vast world of Ailur and it's clan lands to uncover a detailed story. Become the role of a fledgling feral warrior who must master the magic of the ancient sacred Kristals by proving themselves worth of the ancient Raksaka warriors, the most powerful warriors in all of Ailur and the governing body for the feline beings who live there, the Anagativa.

Avoid damage by blocking, dashing/rolling + deflecting attacks. Win battles by combining light + heavy attacks, utilizing multiple weapon abilities, and the casting of spells. Regenerate Mana by engaging in melee combat. Use multiple means for attack on the various mutated monsters living in Ailur such as utilizing traversal for aerial assassinations, using your cat-like abilities to sneak up on enemies using stealth, taking them on up-front with your weapons, and using your vast magical abilities. Use Ailur's environment to your advantage by swinging on tree branches, wall-jumping, climbing, balancing on tightropes, running along rooftops, and crawling on all fours to sneak your way through small openings.

Customize your feline using Kristala's character customization menu that allows you to choose from a vast variety of fur patterns in various fur lengths as well as choosing your clan origin, which determines your character's eye color and the magic type you will use throughout the game. You will also choose your class, which determines your weapon, armor, and starting stat loadouts. You can develop your feline character as you play through a combo of leveling up stats, magic, and feline abilities all adaptive to your play-style.

