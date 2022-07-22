Kritika Global Receives First Major "Siege War" Update

Com2uS has dropped a brand new update for Kritika Global as this one adds a ton of content to the game, including the new Siege War. This is a brand new competitive guild feature that ushers in a multiplayer mode where guilds battle to occupy a castle's territory throughout a weekend. Succeeding in this mode will give you special benefits and valuable rewards you won't be able to get in other areas of the game. We have the rundown of this massive update for you below along with a trailer showing off the new mode.

Siege War: In Siege War, guilds can compete to occupy a castle's territory. Every Saturday, a declaration of war is made and a battle is carried out until the next day. The guild that wins the battle will receive stat buffs along with Siege Winner's Coins, which can be used to purchase in-game items, such as legendary enhancement stones. The higher the rank of the castle players occupy, the better the rewards they receive.

In Siege War, guilds can compete to occupy a castle's territory. Every Saturday, a declaration of war is made and a battle is carried out until the next day. The guild that wins the battle will receive stat buffs along with Siege Winner's Coins, which can be used to purchase in-game items, such as legendary enhancement stones. The higher the rank of the castle players occupy, the better the rewards they receive. Monthly PvP Tournaments: Players can look forward to battling their way to victory in monthly PvP tournaments with opponents across the globe. In order to qualify for a tournament, players must be at level 70 and obtain Combat Power (CP) of 300,000 or higher. July Final Rounds: Running through July 17-24, finalists will battle against each other after a random draw. The final round will feature all the games best-out-of-three, with the exception of the final round, which will be best out of five.

Players can look forward to battling their way to victory in monthly PvP tournaments with opponents across the globe. In order to qualify for a tournament, players must be at level 70 and obtain Combat Power (CP) of 300,000 or higher. Steam Launch In-Game Events Special Check-In Event: Starting today until August 10, Kritika Global players can log into the game for seven days and receive different in-game items each day including a Pit-a-pat Pet Package, Random Card Pack, and Quartz. Steam Launch Special Level 70 Event: Players who reach level 70 by August 10 can receive various in-game items including an Enhancement Stone, Reidentify Prophecy Scroll and a Random Card Pack. Daily Login Event: In celebration of the first major update, Kritika Global players can participate in a daily login event until July 20 and earn rewards by logging into the game. Players can also participate in a mini slot event, where they can claim special prizes based on their mini game participation.

Diamond Auction: The update also introduces The Diamond Auction, where players can trade in-game currency called Diamonds, which can be converted to C2X token. Level-up rewards and daily missions have also been improved. Additional information on the Diamond Exchange via C2X platform can be found here.