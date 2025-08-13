Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Kromlech, Perun Creative

Kromlech Releases New Trailer Ahead Of Gamescom 2025

Check out the latest trailer for Kromlech ahead of the game's next appearance at Gamescom 2025, as it has yet to arrive in Early Access

Article Summary Kromlech drops a new trailer showcasing its Crisis System ahead of Gamescom 2025 appearance.

Handle emergencies and witness lasting World Scars—your choices impact the game world forever.

Step into the role of Cronach and shape your legacy in a hand-crafted, reactive sandbox universe.

Customize your playstyle, engage in brutal combat, and earn legendary status with epic feats.

Indie game developer and publisher Perun Creative released a new trailer today for Kromlech before the game goes to Gamescom 2025. The latest trailer shows off the Crisis System, as you'll have a number of emergencies and problems you'll need to attend to without delay. But every action has a reaction, as you'll see World Scars appear that have a lasting impact on you and the game. Enjoy the trailer as it will be at Gamescom next week, however, we're still waiting on an Early Access release date, which they promised would happen this year back in February, and we still haven't seen it.

Kromlech

Play as Cronach, a lone adventurer living through the world's last days. Carefully decide on how you will spend those days, which treasures you will find, what friends or enemies you will make, and how you will be known. Do not despair, for nothing happens without reason. Make good use of the time you have left and you may discover what is going on… and maybe even learn how to stop it, so that you may enjoy your hard-earned coin.

A World of Adventure – The game world has been meticulously crafted by hand and offers an immersive sandbox experience with a high level of reactivity. Discover its secrets, pillage its treasures, slay its inhabitants—none are safe from your blade. Become the hero the world needs… or the menace it deserves.

– The game world has been meticulously crafted by hand and offers an immersive sandbox experience with a high level of reactivity. Discover its secrets, pillage its treasures, slay its inhabitants—none are safe from your blade. Become the hero the world needs… or the menace it deserves. Choose Your Path – There are many ways to customize your build and style of play. Inscribe your equipment with words of power, drink mystical brews, cover your body with warpaint, refine your feats of battle, sacrifice to the gods, and reach mastery through practice and dedication.

– There are many ways to customize your build and style of play. Inscribe your equipment with words of power, drink mystical brews, cover your body with warpaint, refine your feats of battle, sacrifice to the gods, and reach mastery through practice and dedication. Crush Your Enemies – The combat system offers many ways to deal with your enemies. Exploit their weaknesses with precise strikes or rip their armor to shreds. Pummel them with brute force or skillfully weave through the fray. Let the heat of battle consume you and show them the meaning of fear.

– The combat system offers many ways to deal with your enemies. Exploit their weaknesses with precise strikes or rip their armor to shreds. Pummel them with brute force or skillfully weave through the fray. Let the heat of battle consume you and show them the meaning of fear. Become a Legend – Grow more powerful by overcoming challenges and gaining renown. Perform heroic deeds, defeat perilous foes, and fulfill solemn oaths. Your triumphs shall earn you new epithets—heroic names of great power. But beware, for fame is a sword that cuts both ways.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!