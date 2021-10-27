KungFu Kickball Finally Has A Release Date For December

After what feels like ages of waiting, KungFu Kickball finally has a release date as it will be coming out this December for PC and console. Blowfish Studios and WhaleFood Games introduced the game over two years ago, and only put the game into Early Access back in April on Steam. Now PC and console players will be able to get their hands on all the high-thrill martial arts action when the game comes out on December 2nd, 2021.

Compete against your friends in a fantasy sport that mixes soccer with kung fu action movies. Fly through the air and unleash a flurry of punches, kicks, and mystical arts to overpower the other team and smash the ball into their bell. Every bell ring counts as a point and the team with the most points when time runs out is crowned the winner. Hone your skills in the single-player championship modes against increasingly difficult AI, then duke it out with friends in either local multiplayer or online multiplayer in versus or quickmatch modes.

1v1 and 2v2 Online Multiplayer Matches: Play locally and online with your friends or fight random players in a quickmatch.

Quick to learn, Hard to master: While there's only three buttons to keep track of, there are a whole host of moves that can be pulled off with different combinations.

Six Unique Stages: Battle it out on six detailed stages, featuring environmental challenges and challenging level designs to make each stage feel different and fun.

Six Different KungFu Kickball Characters: Choose to play from a roster of six beautifully crafted pixel art characters: